What Is CBD and Why You Should Use It  

30 November 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you in the process of learning about cannabis and marijuana and want to learn as much about the plants as possible? Have you just heard about the compound CBD and want to know how it differs from marijuana itself?

Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is a compound derived from Cannabis, it is a non-psychoactive compound that is known to have many healing benefits, but what does this mean?

This article will give you the information to make an educated decision about whether or not CBD would be helpful in your life. Continue reading to find out more about what CBD is and why you should be using it.

What Is CBD?

Before we start discussing how CBD works and why you should use it, let’s talk about what CBD is. Cannabidiol is more commonly referred to as CBD and is a compound that is derived from the cannabis plant along with the other compound popular THC which is also known as Tetrahydrocannabinol.

When people think about cannabis and the cannabis compounds, they mainly think of THC which is the psychoactive compound. However, CBD is not this at all. CBD is actually known as the healing compound within cannabis.

While marijuana may not still be legal worldwide CBD has made its rounds and is quickly becoming legal globally. Because it is not illegal it is readily available to be bought all over in stores such as dispensaries, drugstores, and even in your local grocery store to name a few places.

CBD is known to help with a multitude of different things which makes it almost like a miracle drug although it is important to remember that it is not a cure it just helps.

How It’s Consumed

When it comes to consuming Cannabis or CBD rather there are so many different methods that one could make use of. Vaping CBD flower is the newest trend in the industry, and it is becoming increasingly popular. The popularity of vaping CBD flowers is due to its practicality and increased effectiveness compared to other methods of consuming cannabis. All you need is a vaporizer that suits your needs. Bear in mind that you can vape CBD in one of these high-quality portable vaporizers that Dankstop offers. CBD can also be consumed through tinctures which are concentrated drops that are placed under the tongue or even through edibles which is just food that has CBD concentrate within it. These edibles can be anything from gummies to candies to even CBD beverages such as teas and sodas.

Helps With Pain

One of the most common reasons why people make use of CBD is to help reduce pain. Pain is something that most people suffer from, and people tend to make use of pain medication or pain killers. This pain medication often comes with negative side effects that people don’t want both in the long or the short term.

CBD is known to be excellent when it comes to helping with pain and works similarly to painkillers without any of the negative side effects. The CBD compound attaches to neurons which dampen the pain signal to the brain just as pain killers would do.

Used To Treat Conditions

Not only is CBD used to treat pain, but it is also used to help treat the symptoms of a variety of different conditions. It is important to note that when used in this manner it is not a cure but rather a way to manage the symptoms of different conditions.

Some things that you might use CBD for would be epilepsy, cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, arthritis, and so much more. When used to help treat these conditions people have noticed a significant change in this, they feel from these various conditions, diseases, and disorders.

Although it is not some miracle cure it has proven to be incredibly helpful at managing symptoms and people have shown to be very grateful for this. When using CBD to help treat these symptoms and conditions make sure that you confer with your doctor to make sure that it is not messing with any of your prescription medication.