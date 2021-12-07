7 December 2021

By Roger Jones

Jim Wendler was right when he asserted that “make time for it. Just get it done. Nobody ever got strong or got in shape by thinking about it. They did it.” Being overweight is detrimental to your health. It is pertinent therefore, that you do everything within your power to shed unnecessary body fats.

According to an article by the World Health Organization, it is revealed that at least 2.8 million people die yearly as a result of being overweight or obese. WHO classification of an overweight person is one whose Body Mass Index (BMI) is equal to or over 25, while someone with a BMI equal to or more than 30 is classified as obese.

It should be noted that those who are obese or overweight are prone to having type2 diabetes, stroke, sleep apnea, and some other serious health conditions. To lose a significant amount of weight, it’s recommended that you consider the services of weight loss surgery abroad.

What is bariatric surgery?

MedicineNet defines bariatric surgery as the surgery performed on the stomach and/or intestines to help a person with extreme obesity to lose weight. It is an option for people with BMI above 35, also for those with BMI between 30 and 35 who have type 2 diabetes or heart disease.

There are two types of bariatric surgery, they include restrictive surgery and malabsorptive surgery. A good example of restrictive surgery is sleeve gastrectomy. Gastric bypass and a mini Gastric Bypass is also a common type of weight loss surgery. Weight loss surgery abroad is concerned with offering top-notch bariatric surgery to patients.

How much weight do you have to lose before a bariatric surgery?

The amount of weight you have to lose before surgery will be determined by your bariatric surgeon. It will be determined based on your health status, weight and bariatric procedure. A source online disclosed that some patients are required to lose 5% of their body weight before a bariatric surgery, while others are required to lose just about 10 to 20 pounds before surgery. This is needed to reduce the risk of complications.

Weeks before a bariatric surgery, you may be required to have a change of diet. Your surgeon may request you do the following:

Reduce drastically the amount of fatty foods you consume. Avoid eating fried foods, whole milk products, etc.

You will be expected to start taking protein supplements.

Cut off sugary foods and drinks from your diet.

Avoid taking white bread, white pasta and any other food consisting of high carbohydrates.

Quit smoking.

Avoid consuming alcohol.

Don’t self medicate.

Avoid binge eating.

These help in making the body prepared for a bariatric surgery, it helps in reducing body fat and also preserve muscle tissues.

It is important that your bariatric surgery is done in a well equipped, licensed and reputable clinic.