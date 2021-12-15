€500,000 for East Cork mental health services

15 December 2021

By Tom Collins

Cork East Fine Gael TD, David Stanton, has welcomed confirmation from the Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD, that funding of €500,000 is to be allocated for the provision of mental health day services in the East Cork area. This allocation is part of a once-off €10 million mental health funding commitment announced in Budget 2022.

Speaking after confirmation of the funding commitment, Deputy Stanton said: “Such significant funding by the Minister and her Department is a very welcome boost for the provision of mental health day services in East Cork, particularly in respect of recent developments involving the Owenacurra Mental Health Centre in Midleton.

“I have had, and continue to have, extensive engagement with the Minister and with the HSE regarding the future of mental health services since the announced closure of the Owenacurra Centre in June. “The mental health day service which was provided at the centre and which was availed of by between 40 and 60 people per week is a very important element of support in the East Cork area. The provision of €500,000 to the HSE in order to ensure that this crucial service is maintained and enhanced will be of great solace to service users and their families. I look forward to updates from the HSE regarding the location and provision of day services. “I recently asked the Minister to provide further clarity on staffing and service continuation and she confirmed that the recruitment and retention of staff remains a priority for her Department which will continue to be progressed through additional funding. Minister Butler reiterated that a commitment has been given by the HSE that mental health support services will always be provided on the Owenacurra site while progress continues to be made on the restoration of the day service with a possible location identified in Midleton and negotiations underway on its use”,

concluded David Stanton.