The “Best Classic Pop Music Radio Station” in UK and Ireland… is in Ireland

19 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

It used to be called 4FM, then Classic Hit’s 4FM but it’s now officially called “Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio”

regardless of brand-name the station has been awarded ‘Best Classic Pop Music Radio Station – UK & Ireland’

in the Corporate Vision ‘Small Business Awards 2021’

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio were delighted to receive ‘Best Classic Pop Music Radio Station – UK & Ireland’ at the Corporate Vision ‘Small Business Awards 2021’. Each year, Corporate Vision Magazine proudly seeks out the very best that the small business community has to offer on a global basis and this year was no different. For the 2021 Small Business Awards Corporate Vision Magazine left no stone unturned when establishing those who truly represent the sheer determination and dedication it takes to establish, run, and grow a small business successfully.

Corporate Vision work to identify market leaders, innovators and enterprising businesses, with judges giving awards based on client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, customer feedback and business performance.

Kevin Branigan, CEO, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, said of the win,

“This is fantastic news. We’ve working hard to make Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio be the best at everything we do. We really value our relationship with clients, listeners and suppliers across the board, particularly during the COVID Pandemic, and it’s gratifying for the company and our team to be recognised in this say”.

Gabrielle Ellis – Awards Executive, Corporate Vision, said,

“The Business Awards have been a part of the Corporate Vision awards programmes since 2016, with an aim to recognise innovative and hard-working organisations, and their owners. With so many obstacles to overcome over the last year, it is more important than ever to support small businesses however we can. Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio was a clear victor in this category and we’re delighted to make the award to this business”.

Like all awards hosted by Corporate Vision, The Small Business Awards 2021 are judged purely on merit. Their in-house research team carefully analyse any information that is available both online and in the public domain.

Those who make the final winners’ selection are presented to Corporate Vision’s circulation of 155,000 individuals and promoted on their platform as leading lights of the small business community.