20 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council were winners in four categories at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards this year, including the prestigious Local Authority of the Year award. Other winning projects include Sports on the Green in the Health and Wellbeing category, Reopening a More Resilient Cork City Centre in the Enhancing Urban Environment category, and Infill Housing Conservation Project 5-6 Shandon Street in the Heritage & Built Environment category.