Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards

20 December 2021
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council were winners in four categories at the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards this year, including the prestigious Local Authority of the Year award. Other winning projects include Sports on the Green in the Health and Wellbeing category, Reopening a More Resilient Cork City Centre in the Enhancing Urban Environment category, and Infill Housing Conservation Project 5-6 Shandon Street in the Heritage & Built Environment category.

Pictured receiving the awards at City Hall were from left: Ian Talbot, Chief Executive Chambers Ireland; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher; Conor Healy, CEO, Cork Chamber of Commerce and Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

