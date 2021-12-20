10/1 odds it will snow on Christmas Day at Cork Airport

20 December 2021

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The odds of a White Christmas in Ireland are getting shorter as the big day continues to draw closer.

Met Éireann have predicted settled conditions this week, but previous warnings suggested temperatures could drop later in the week and punters have been trying to bag a Christmas bonus in the event of a flurry of festive snow.

BoyleSports were offering 6/1 last week on the chances of a White Christmas in Dublin, but those odds have been gradually evaporating with just 7/2 being quoted on Monday.

The odds are going in the opposite direction in the south, with Cork Airport drifting out to 10/1 from 6/1 to be greeted with a sprinkling of Christmas snowfall.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Forecasters aren’t exactly going cold on the chances of a White Christmas so we’re remaining cautious at this stage. It’s a 7/2 shot for snow to fall at Dublin airport on Saturday, but that was out at 6/1 last week so the odds suggest there is still a lively chance.”

To Snow on Christmas Day 2021