Kevin Kelly from Bandon i#WEstCork wins Robbie Keanes Hublot Watch as fundraiser makes €371,000

22 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Kevin Kelly from Bandon wins Robbie Keanes Hublot Watch as fundraiser makes €371,000

Robbie and Claudine Keane pictured at the Mater Hospital,Dublin as they presented the Mater Foundation with funds raised from their “Our Hospital Heros appeal”. The appeal raised an incredible €371,604.72 which has been split between 11 hospitals in Dublin ,Cavan, Waterford and Cork.

Also pictured is Kevin Kelly from Bandon, Co Cork who was presented with Robbie Keane’s Hublot watch which was the prize in the Our Hospital Heroes fundraiser which made €371,604.72

Having witnessed first-hand the care that a loved one who contracted Covid-19 received in ICU. Robbie and Claudine Keane reached out to the Mater Foundation to lend their support to the ‘Our Hospital Heros Appeal’. This selfless act resulted in huge public support and people from all walks of life and all corners of the country donated and offered words of encouragement to our frontline workers.

Robbie and Claudine added

“We are thrilled to not only have been in a position to hand over €300k to the Hospital Heroes Appeal, of which the Mater Foundation was one of the recipients, but we are also delighted today to meet Kevin who won the Hublot watch, who is back home in Ireland and heading down to Cork to spend the festive season with his family.

As a family it has been amazing for us to hear how this money has been spent – on vital equipment and resources that we have been told have really helped patients and staff. We are eternally grateful for the care and dedication of our frontline workers since the start of the pandemic and who continue every day to help patients across the country”