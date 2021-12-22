1km of problematic watermains in East Cork to be replaced

22 December 2021

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing 1.1km of problematic watermains in Shanakill, Ballymacoda to improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply to the local community.

The upgrade involves the replacement of problematic watermains with new modern pipes. The programme to replace the watermains will commence in early January and is being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Outlining the benefits that the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “The upgrading of these watermains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Ballymacoda and the surrounding areas. The old pipes had a high burst frequency, and replacement of the old pipes will create a more efficient network, reduce leaks and ensure a more reliable supply.”

This project is another example of how Irish Water is working in partnership with Local Authorities to provide a more reliable water supply and reduce leakage. Fixing leaks can be complicated, but Irish Water is making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2020 it was reduced to 40%. We are currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021.

Steven added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause as we progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

The section of works will take place West of Cromponn Bridge from the junction of the Shanakill (L3811) and Ballymacoda Road (R633) continuing approximately 1100 metres northbound towards Yellowford.

To complete these works in a safe and efficient manner, the Shanakill Road (L3811) will remain closed from its junction at Ballymacoda Road (R633) to the junction of the Yellowford/ Gortavilla Roads from early January to mid-March. The suggested diversion route Northbound is to take the road for Fr. O’Neills GAA Club (L3815) to the junction of the Ballymacoda/Ladysbridge Road (R633). Follow the R633 towards Ladysbridge before taking the first junction northbound to Yellowford Road.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by mid-March.

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements will be notified directly, and customers can phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

