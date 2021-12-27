MOTORSPORT: West Cork Rally WILL take place in 2022

27 December 2021

By Tom Collins

It was with great excitement that Cork Motor Club recently announced that 2022 will see the West Cork Rally roar back to Clonakilty on March 19th and 20th 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

A long-term supporter of the event, the Clonakilty Park Hotel are delighted to once more be the title sponsor of what will be the 42nd running of one of Irelands biggest rally events, and General Manager David Henry & his team are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Rally HQ safely once more.

The route for the 2022 West Cork Rally has been a while in the planning, and new COC Steve Davis is seeing competitors leave the start line on March 19th 2022, ready to take on the best West Cork has to offer. “Starting as always from the very welcoming town of Clonakilty, the crews will take on the best of the stages we have to offer. All the classics are there over the two days; Ardfield, Ring & Ballinascarthy to name a few. It’s going to be two days of incredible rallying that no competitor, from Car 1 right through to Car 151, is going to want to miss!”

Preparations for the event have been underway for quite a while, with Steve Davis and his team in Cork Motor Club working closely with the West Cork Rally Fundraising Committee to ensure that the 2022 Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally will long be remembered as one of the finest events of the year.

Since 2015, the West Cork Rally has been a round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, and we are delighted to announce that this will continue in 2022 with the West Cork Rally playing host to the 2nd round of this Championship.

The Event Regs and Entry Forms will soon be available both through www.WestCorkRally.com & www.CorkMotorClub.com