Bright start to new year for Beaumont as Irish Water return to complete more mains rehabilitation

10 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork City Council, is replacing a further 1.9km of problematic water mains in the Beaumont area which will result in a more stable and secure water supply. Irish Water had previously completed a portion of these mains rehab works in November with this phase completing these works will re-commence in mid-January and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead, these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

Works are to be delivered in a phased manner on The Crescent/Dundanion Road, Linden Avenue/Woodvale Road, Dundanion Road (adjacent to Temple Vale) and Beaumont Drive (from the Crescent to the Blackrock Road). The first phase of works is to be delivered at The Crescent/Dundanion Road. Customers on those roads where work is due to take place will be notified directly before works commence at that location.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “These further upgrades will continue to benefit the local community in Beaumount by strengthening and reinforcing the water network. When the project is finished, we will have replaced almost 3km of old pipes in Beamount. This will result in reducing leakages and unplanned outages while providing a better water supply to our customers.”

Steven added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be some traffic management in place, however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“A stop-go traffic management system may be in place and will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke Limited and are expected to be completed by July 2022.