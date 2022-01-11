The Insane Growth of Mobile Gaming in India

11 January 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The mobile gaming industry is one industry that continues to grow at a surprising rate despite pandemics. When Covid-19 infected the entire world, many sectors of the society suffered, especially the economy. In India, the mobile gaming industry is growing more than ever. It has become the entertainment of choice for many people across all demographics and walks of life. Mobile gamers are constantly on the lookout for new and exciting games that will take their mobile gaming experience to the next level.

Mobile gaming in India has become extremely popular that it has been one of the sources for socio-economic growth of the country. Moreover, many global investors recognized the surge in the number of mobile gamers, which positively impacts the country’s economy.

What makes mobile gaming popular in India?

Mobile-first country – If there is one thing to describe India, it is the fact that it is a mobile-first country. The majority of people in India access the internet from their mobile devices. Around 50% of the smartphone users in India play mobile games, and they spend an average of more than an hour on mobile games.

– Mobile devices are portable and easily accessible, making gaming all the more convenient, especially for hardcore gamers. Better and more affordable smartphones – Gone are the days when mobile devices were designed for people with plenty of money. Today, there are all sorts of mobile phones to choose from. As a matter of fact, even smartphones in the low-tier budget are equipped with top-notch features. For example, they come with modern phone displays, a high-quality video resolution, and a longer battery life.

– Gone are the days when mobile devices were designed for people with plenty of money. Today, there are all sorts of mobile phones to choose from. As a matter of fact, even smartphones in the low-tier budget are equipped with top-notch features. For example, they come with modern phone displays, a high-quality video resolution, and a longer battery life. Affordable phone data – Mobile network companies in India have improved their connectivity speed, which positively impacts the insane growth of mobile gaming in India. The improved connectivity speed has tightened the competition among mobile network companies, leading to affordable data packages for individuals.

– Mobile network companies in India have improved their connectivity speed, which positively impacts the insane growth of mobile gaming in India. The improved connectivity speed has tightened the competition among mobile network companies, leading to affordable data packages for individuals. Better graphics – Mobile games are now equipped with state-of-the-art technology taking the mobile gaming experience to new heights. The majority of mobile games are equipped with console-like graphics and simple gameplay mechanics that even players who are not tech-savvy can easily navigate their way to the platform.

– Mobile games are now equipped with state-of-the-art technology taking the mobile gaming experience to new heights. The majority of mobile games are equipped with console-like graphics and simple gameplay mechanics that even players who are not tech-savvy can easily navigate their way to the platform. Availability of various mobile gaming applications – There are various mobile gaming apps to choose from in an attempt to create innovative games for players. There are casual games as well as games that use real money. A perfect example is mobile gambling app such as online casinos for mobile devices. Various casino sites offer online roulette for real money in India , where many punters are trying their luck. Aside from roulette, there are other games, such as blackjack, baccarat, and Andar Bahar. However, it is best to access these games through their dedicated mobile app instead of accessing them to your phone’s web browser.

– Mobile gaming in India is all the more on the rise because of the availability of new and convenient payment methods. It has given mobile gamers plenty of options so they can choose a payment solution they are most convenient and comfortable with. Mobile gamers mostly prefer some of the available payment methods: prepaid cards, carrier billing, and e-Wallet. Less popular yet convenient payment options include Paytm and Google Pay. Availability of free games with premium features – Mobile gamers in India continues to search for games with a play-for-free option. Whenever they get to see the word “free,” it immediately rings a bell. Mobile game developers continue to create games with free-to-play options, but the monetary aspect comes from buying virtual goods and unlocking premium features.

Understanding mobile gaming in India may seem easy at first glance, but it takes more than just a glance to saturate India’s growing mobile gaming market. There are plenty of mobile gamers in India, and the number is expected to grow more at an insane rate. Moreover, the massive growth in India’s mobile gaming industry shows no stopping anytime soon. With constant technological innovation, affordability, and accessibility of smartphones, and improvement in internet speed across the country, all these are clear indicators of the continued success of the mobile gaming sector.