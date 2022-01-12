Is your money safe at off-shore casinos?

12 January 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The online gambling scene in Ireland is booming. And with so many more of us turning to real-money casino games and sports betting in our free time, the gambling industry is focusing its efforts on attracting Irish customers.

Among those targeting Irish customers are offshore casinos. Which are also known as casinos not on Gamstop. And these sites offer players new catalogues of games, bigger bonuses and the chance for larger jackpots. Which, of course, makes them incredibly enticing.

But, what exactly is a casino not on Gamstop? And, most importantly, is your money safe at these offshore casinos?

What are casinos not on Gamstop?

Simply put, casinos not on Gamstop are sites that fall outside the jurisdiction of the UK-run Gamstop program.

All UK-licensed gambling operators are legally obligated to be part of the Gamstop program, which is a non-profit organisation that helps gamblers with problematic habits via self-exclusion. Therefore, non Gamstop casinos are just gambling sites that are based outside of the UK.

In Ireland, the current gambling laws are a bit vague. But, residents are encouraged to only play at casino sites licensed in Ireland. Or at sites that hold a remote licence from a reputable authority, such as the UK.

Therefore, there are plenty of offshore casinos that you can play at. But, as with any gambling site, you just need to make sure that the operator is licensed and reputable first. Before you sign up and deposit any money. Luckily, that’s easy!

How to check an offshore casino is safe

When it comes to gambling sites not on Gamstop, there are a few things you can do to make sure the site is safe for you to use.

Check for a valid licence

As we’ve seen, a casino not on Gamstop is simply a site that doesn’t operate in the UK. But this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t play at it. It just means that the casino operator holds its licence in another country.

However, regardless of the site, a non Gamstop casino should carry a valid licence from a reputable authority. And this licence number, along with details of the issuer, should be clearly displayed on their website. So check for these details before you sign up for an account.

Some of the most trusted international licensing bodies include:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

Curacao eGaming

Spelinspektionen (Swedish Gambling Authority)

Gibraltar (under the UK Gambling Commission)

Check for SSL encryption

One way to make sure a site is safe is to check for an SSL certificate. SSL encryption is the name of the software secure sites use, in order to keep all transactions safe. So this is especially important for online casinos, where players share their personal information and pay in real money.

Therefore, any reputable casino site will have an SSL certificate. And checking for this is super simple.

Just take a look at the search bar in your internet browser. When you land on a site, there will be a padlock icon to the left of the search bar. If that icon appears to be ‘locked’, then the site is safe for you to use. But, if the icon is ‘unlocked’, then the site doesn’t hold an SSL certificate. And you should reconsider using it. As it could be unsafe.

Do your own research

If there’s one thing the internet is good for, it’s finding reviews on just about everything! And a bad casino operator won’t last long if it gets lots of negative reviews. So, if there’s a casino that you like the look of, search it. And see what other players are saying about it.

Alternatively, the smart thing to do is to use a trusted casino guide to find reliable offshore casinos. As gambling experts who have lots of experience can tell you more things to look out for with overseas sites. To ensure your money stays safe at these offshore casino sites.