WEST CORK FLOODS: Funding approval for interim flood protection works in Bantry

16 January 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

This week the Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Mr. Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., announced the approval of Cork County Council’s application under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for Bantry, West Cork. Minister O’Donovan visited Bantry on 14 December 2021 to hear at first hand about the extent of the damage caused by flooding during Storm Barra.

Under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has approved additional funding of €82,339 for interim works in Bantry (pending the culvert works and the wider Bantry Flood Relief Scheme). The total funding approved for these works is €183,917.