Cork winner of Irish Lotto

16 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Speculation continues as to who won the overall impressive Irish Lotto Jackpot last night. After more than seven months and a whopping 60 draws, the €19.06 million jackpot was finally won by a person in Co Mayo who matched all six numbers, but what about the smaller prizes? Well, a household in Cork is revelling in four figures’ worth of Lotto winnings after they took on massive odds and won thanks to five lucky numbers. They didn’t play the actually Lotto, instead, they bet on the draw numbers with a bookmaker.

The bookmaker has today boasted the headline”Cork Punter Collects €6,270 Profit On Irish Lotto From €2.60 Stake” stating that the anonymous Cork punter made a pit stop at their local “BoyleSports betting shop” and placed a €0.10 Super Yankee on five numbers in the main Irish Lotto draw for Saturday evening. Their numbers were 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

When the draw took place, all five numbers were drawn from the machine, meaning they could pop open the champagne and celebrate the stunning win.

The punter can now back into the BoyleSports shop and exchange their bet slip for €6,272.60 from their €2.60 stake.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said “We offer huge congratulations to the punter in Cork who has proved that you don’t have to bet big to win big. Their €2.60 bet transformed into a tidy sum of €6,272.60 in the blink of an eye and we hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”