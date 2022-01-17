17 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mr. Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Defence & Foreign Affairs notes Progress on Capital Works at Haulbowline Naval Base

The Minister for Defence & Foreign Affairs, Mr. Simon Coveney T.D., today, 17 January 2022, visited Haulbowline Naval Base to see firsthand the progress to date on Block 8 Accommodation Block and the upgrade and repair works to Spencer Jetty. The Minister was accompanied by Secretary General Jacqui McCrum, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, and members of the Representative Associations, PDFORRA and RACO.

Haulbowline Block 8 is a four story stone faced building dating from approx. 1822, enjoying ‘listed’ status on the Cork County Council Record of Protected Structures (RPS) and located prominently opposite Cobh. The ongoing project involves the refurbishment of the structure, renewal of all mechanical and electrical services and alterations required to make it suitable to accommodate 70 living-in Naval Service personnel in compliance with the Defence Forces’ accommodation standards and in a manner complying with heritage considerations following consultations with the Local Authority.

The upgrade works currently ongoing to Spencer Jetty will stabilise the currently unusable Jetty structure and protect the sea entrance to the NS Dockyard and Basin. The upgraded facility will also provide the Naval Service with an additional berthage.

Works are well advanced at both sites with the Jetty works due for completion in the coming weeks and Block 8 scheduled for handover in May.

Minister Coveney stated that “the refurbishment and upgrading of both Block 8 and Spencer Jetty are being undertaken as part of the 5 year Defence Forces Infrastructure Development Plan. The investment is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces built infrastructure, to ensure that our Defence Forces are enabled to contribute fully to their assigned roles.”

The Block 8 and Spencer Jetty project and the future planned refurbishment of Block 9 for commencement in early 2023 provides for an investment of over €12.5m in capital works alone for the Naval Service.