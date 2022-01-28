20 new jobs to be created as Bon Secours opens new €10 million operating theatres at its Cork Hospital

28 January 2022

Bon Secours Cork is Ireland’s largest private hospital

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has today officially opened two new operating theatres in Bon Secours Hospital Cork, bringing the overall theatre capacity at the hospital to 11 including one fully-integrated laparoscopic theatre.

Part of a €10 million investment, the Cork hospital has become the first hospital in Ireland to install an Olympus operating theatre that will provide patients with access to fully-integrated, state-of-the-art general surgery procedures, including bariatric surgery to support the fight against the increasing obesity rates across Ireland. The hospital is creating 20 new positions to support the new theatres, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses and theatre support staff. It expects to be able to treat 5,000 extra patients annually through the additional capacity of the two new theatres.

Speaking at the opening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, “This is another important milestone in the ongoing development of health services for patients living in the region and further evidence of Bon Secours Cork’s innovation and excellence in healthcare. The additional theatre capacity will greatly benefit people living across the Munster region at a time when the pandemic has put such pressure on our health system. Bon Secours Health System’s continued investment in world-class facilities and its expansion of vital services are extremely welcome, and I congratulate them for their ongoing commitment to technologically-advanced medical care.”

Pictured with Taoiseach at Bon Secours Hospital Cork was Bill Maher (right), Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive.

Photo: Cathal NoonanBon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive Bill Maher added, “The expansion of our theatre capacity enables Bon Secours Hospital Cork to treat more patients in a timely and effective manner and I am very pleased that An Taoiseach Micheál Martin could join us on such a landmark day. These two new €10 million theatres build on the ground-breaking €77 million expansion that was completed here in 2019, and further enables us to meet our patients’ needs by providing increasing access to vital, advanced medical care. The Bon Secours Health System is unrivalled in the quality of our medical service provision, combining the latest medical technologies and approaches with compassion and personalised medical care. This is another extremely proud day for the hospital, the Bon Secours Health System and all our staff on foot of all the challenges the pandemic has brought.”

Harry Canning, Chief Executive at Bon Secours Hospital Cork, said, “We are continually striving to make improvements to what is already a state-of-the-art hospital that is fully equipped to offer patients in the region a range of best-practice, technologically-advanced services. The opening of these new advanced operating theatres is just the latest in many significant developments that have enhanced the medical care Bon Secours Cork provides to our patients in recent years. The additional capacity means we will be able to provide more patients than ever before with the timely and customised care they need, and once again highlights our unrivalled ability to deliver advanced medicine and exceptional care in a world class, modern healthcare environment.”

The expansion of the theatre capacity enables Bon Secours Hospital Cork to treat more patients in a timely manner and react to patient needs by providing access to more advanced technologies. It will also enable the hospital to offer additional capacity to the public system to assist with the existing overwhelming demand for quality healthcare services.

Bon Secours Cork is Ireland’s largest private hospital and is also one of the largest private hospitals in Europe. The hospital has more than 300 beds, employs more than 1,000 staff and admits about 35,000 patients every year. It is a general hospital providing an extensive range of medical and surgical specialties for adults and children.