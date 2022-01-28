Lidl recognises efforts of their frontline workers with €721,000 pot for Cork employees

27 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Lidl is to recruit more than 750 new employees to its Irish operations this year in a variety of operational and office-based roles across its store network of 214 store locations, 4 regional distribution centres and Dublin head office, adding to the team of 6,100 in the Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland. The new roles are being created to support Lidl’s growing footprint of stores nationwide that will see the retailer run an ambitious 17 property projects in this financial year. Successful candidates will be offered Lidl’s market leading benefits packages and award-winning learning and development opportunities within the business.

In line with Lidl’s recently announced €550 million expansion plan to take place over the next three years, Lidl is also announcing a €10 million investment in pay increases for the Lidl workforce of 6,100 across the island of Ireland with all employees benefitting from an increase from March 1st, with €721,000 allocated to its Cork-based employees across its 22 stores in the county and regional distribution centre in Charleville. This increase is in addition to the retailer’s commitment to paying the new Living Wage rate of €12.90 as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group, the first nationwide retailer in Ireland to introduce this back in 2015.

Welcoming the 750 new jobs at Lidl in Ireland, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Lidl’s decision to hire an additional 750 staff this year is a real vote of confidence in the company’s existing teams here and indeed the retail sector and the Irish economy as a whole. There will be in a variety of roles, catering to a wide range of skills. I’m particularly pleased to see Lidl is awarding a pay increase to staff, meaning they will continue to offer a living wage. Congratulations to the entire Lidl team.“

Commenting on the announcement, Maeve McCleane, Director of Human Resources at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: