BUSINESS NEWS: Cork based Engineering firm appoint new Chief Technical Officer

28 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Stephen Kavanagh has been appointed Chief Technical Officer with Mainline, a Cork headquartered (Sarsfield Road) engineering solutions provider, servicing the power, water, telecom and energy sectors in Ireland, the UK, and Scandinavia.

Educated at Trinity College Dublin, UCD and St. Declan’s College, Cabra, Stephen joins the Mainline leadership team with responsibility for a number of key functions across the business, including engineering, design, quality and operational safety compliance. He will also focus on identifying and developing innovative solutions to meet client needs and ensure that all delivery and support teams clearly understand the requirements to deliver projects to the highest standards, on time and on budget.

An experienced electrical engineer Stephen has more than 15 years on the job experience and has held project management and technical positions at the ESB and, more recently, as head of the technical T&D division with the Kirby Group.

Stephen will play a key role in delivering Mainline’s diverse range of services, from designing and constructing airside aviation infrastructure to turn-key grid connections and wind and solar energy solutions.

Stephen will primarily be based out of Mainline’s Dublin offices, working across all Mainline’s operations.