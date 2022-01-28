Lord Mayor of Cork City confers Civic Award on Don O’Leary of Cork Life Centre

28 January 2022

By Tom Collins

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Colm Kelleher today conferred a civic award on Don O’Leary, Director of Cork Life Centre, for his outstanding contribution to education in Cork City.

The official ceremony took place in front of the iconic red doors of Cork Life Centre, with Mr O’Leary’s family and guests, elected members and Cork City Council mace bearers in attendance.

The Lord Mayor said:

“It is fitting to honour and recognise the outstanding and unique contribution that Don has made to the inclusion and empowerment of young people to engage in education and learning in ways that respect each individual; the seeds that have been planted by Don O’Leary and the Life Centre Team over the years have made an outstanding contribution to the present and future of the city and its people.”

Following the award ceremony, the Lord Mayor unveiled murals created by Cork Community Art Link in collaboration with students of the Cork Life Centre. The work commemorates the tragic death of children during the struggles of the early 1920s and is an initiative of Cork City Council’s Commemoration Programme in collaboration with Cork City Council’s Arts Office and Community Art Link.