County Mayor’s Community Awards 2022 Now Open for Cork County Nominations

31 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The annual Mayor’s Community Awards for Cork County has been announced for 2022 to mark the outstanding contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across the county.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan is encouraging individuals and voluntary groups to contact their local Councillor or Public Participation Network (PPN) representatives to suggest nominees for this year’s awards,

“The Mayor’s Awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge just some of the local heroes that dedicate their time and efforts into making their community a better place to be. We all know someone who goes above and beyond to support their neighbours, contribute to local groups or improve their community in some way. If there is a special individual or group that deserves to be recognised for their efforts, please contact your local councillor or PPN rep to nominate them. On this the ninth year of the Awards, I am looking forward to celebrating Cork County’s true community heroes.”

There are two categories in which to nominate: Community and Voluntary Groups and Individuals. Mayor Coughlan will present a total of 11 Awards; which include 9 divisional awards, 3 for each of County Cork’s North, South and West divisions with two overall awards, one for an individual and one for a group.

If you or your organisation would like to put yourself forward, or you know of a group, volunteer or someone special who has made a difference in 2021, contact your local Councillor or a member of the Public Participation Network Secretariat.

The closing date for submission of nominations is Tuesday, 15th February 2022.