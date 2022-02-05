Cork Chamber ‘Cork Company of the Year’ Awards 2022

18 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Cork Chamber Cork Company of the Year Awards, have been launched and will remain open for applications until Monday February 7th . Now in their 24th year, the coveted awards celebrate the best of Cork business from new, emerging companies right through to international organisations. The 2021 category winners, Altada, Granite Digital, Zyte and Eli Lilly succeeded through the robust judging process and a shining set of finalists to reveal some of the great success stories in the business community.

Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber said:

“The Cork Company of the Year Awards celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our Cork business community. It is a wonderful opportunity for any company to share how they have excelled, innovated and contributed to our thriving business region.”

“No achievement in business is without adversity. It is those that persist, adapt, innovate, and respond to ever-changing environments, who will reap the rewards. Over the years these awards have revealed some tremendous and inspiring stories, and we know there are many businesses across Cork setting themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery. Together with our sponsor Vodafone Ireland and media partner Irish Examiner we are looking forward to another vibrant and competitive awards.”

The four award categories are:

Emerging Company of the year (<4 years in business)

SME Company of the year (<75 employees)

Large Company of the year (>75 employees)

Cork International Company of the year

Eli Lilly was named the Overall Company of the Year 2021 along with winning the International award category. Commenting on the achievement Michael Smith, General Manager at Eli Lilly and Company GBS Centres in Cork, Kuala Lumpur & Mexico City said: “Winning the Cork Chamber Company of the Year has meant so much to us because it recognises the efforts of so many people over the years to make Lilly Kinsale and Cork what they are today.”

Todd Winge, Vice President and General Manager, Eli Lilly Kinsale added:

“We were delighted to be chosen as winners of the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Award for 2021. Cork is an excellent place for business and Lilly has thrived here for forty years, thanks to the talented people who joined us on that journey. We have exciting plans for continued growth in both Kinsale Manufacturing and the Cork Global Business Solutions Centre as we work together to bring the next generation of Lilly medicines to patients around the world.”

Robert Carpenter, Co-Founder and Director of Granite Digital added “It was an honour to be nominated and awarded the SME Cork Company of the Year Award 2021. It gave our whole team a deserved boost for their stellar work, as well as providing us with a platform to profile our business among our peers, customers and importantly in the market for talent. The judging process itself and the feedback we received, have been highly beneficial for our leadership and management team.”

The ongoing strength of the awards lies in a detailed judging process managed by an experienced panel of business leaders, who meticulously review each application across three phases.

Naoimh Frawley, Director of People, Operations & Governance, Cork Chamber said:

‘’The judging process is cited by many entrants, finalists and winners as being a real learning opportunity to examine key parts of their organisations. Coupled with the extensive profile that finalists receive across multiple print and digital platforms, the Cork Company of the Year Awards is a firm keystone of the business year’’.

To complete the entry form please visit https://www.corkchamber.ie/recognising-your-success/cork-company-of-the-year-awards/

Closing date for all completed applications is 1pm Monday 7th of February 2022. Winners in each category along with the Overall Cork Company of the Year will be announced in May.