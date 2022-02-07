90’s band ‘Texas’ (Say What You Want) to perform in Cork Opera House

7 February 2022

By Elaine Muprhy

elaine@TheCork.ie

MCD Presents TEXAS – CORK OPERA HOUSE – 9th February 2022 – Doors 7PM

Scottish pop-rock sensation, Texas are pleased to announce a headline show at the Cork Opera House this Wednesday, February 9th 2022.

For over 30 years, Texas have proved themselves to be one of Scotland’s best ever bands and nothing short of a national treasure south of the border. The band recently released their single ‘Hi’, the first to be taken from their latest album released in 2021.

In December 2019 Texas played a sold out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest-selling show ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’, the band played the entire album. After the overwhelming success of that show, Texas have decided to do the same on their forthcoming tour, coupled with a setlist compiled of songs both old and new.

Formed in 1986 by the undeniably brilliant Sharleen Spiteri and her partner in crime, Johnny McElhone, they have made consistently great music throughout their stellar career having sold over 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, 3 #1 UK albums and 8 top ten UK albums.

Irish Tour Dates

Wednesday 9th February 2022.- Opera House, Cork

Thursday 10th February 2022 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Friday 11th February 2022 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin – (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 13th February 2022 – Waterfront Hall, Belfast – (SOLD OUT)

Monday 14th February 2022 – Waterfront Hall, Belfast

The 1997 hit – that was on every radio station at the time – and still sounds familiar!

Tickets

www.corkoperahouse.ie