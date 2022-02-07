WEST CORK: Meeting for Bereaved Parents in Bandon Town @AnamCaraSupport

7 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Bereaved Parents offered several options of support

As restrictions are lifted and the country continues to open up, bereavement support organisation, Anam Cara, continue to offer their support services online, as well as face-to-face meetings.

When restrictions were introduced in March 2020, Anam Cara took the decision to reconfigure their support groups and deliver their services online. This gave bereaved parents a space to talk, listen and engage with their peers. These meetings continued throughout the pandemic and Anam Cara is delighted to offer these online meetings moving forward.

However, with many restrictions lifted, their face-to-face meetings have returned and will also run monthly. The national organisation will hold their meeting in West Cork on the 15th February and would like to extend a warm welcome to any bereaved parent in the area.

On Tuesday 15th February, Anam Cara will hold their meeting in The Munster Arms Hotel, Bandon @ 7:15pm. They welcome any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is required to attend the meeting on Tuesday 15th February. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the West Cork area and surrounds to contact them to register for this free event. Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie