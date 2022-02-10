The Pros And Cons Of Buying Second-Hand Farm Equipment

10 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Do you want to purchase farm equipment and are in a dilemma whether to buy new or used equipment? Worry not, this article will inform you of the facts associated with buying second-hand farm equipment that will help you make the decision.

By buying second-hand farm machinery, you’ll benefit through:

Variety Of Choices

When it comes to farm equipment, a variety of brands manufacture them. Some of these brands, especially the top ones, are quite expensive. High prices reduce the purchasing power of most of the population.

However, you can have access to all brands and models, including the expensive ones, at a lower price with used farm equipment. This means that you’ll still get the chance to own and work with reputed farm equipment without breaking your bank. Just make sure to look for one that’s maintained well.

Ability To Resell

The ability to resell your second-hand farm machinery is quite advantageous. You don’t have to be stuck with it in all its entirety. After you’ve achieved the tasks you needed to do with the acquired second-hand tool, you can easily dispose of it when you no longer need it. Also, if you had planned to purchase the used machinery for just some time as you save funds to acquire a new one, you can resell it with no stress.

When it comes to reselling used farm machinery, you can dispose of it as a whole or sell it as parts; whichever way that quickly disposes of it is viable.

Low Costs

You can’t compare the price you’ll pay when you buy new farm equipment to what you’ll pay for used farm machinery. The new farm tools will be more expensive.

The cost of second-hand farm equipment is low because there are no insurance covers and taxes included in the final price. Also, the value of used farm tools reduces since they’ve been used for quite some time, and they most likely aren’t in the pristine condition as they were before use. Low equipment value translates to low costs.

Also, when it comes to used farm machinery, most of these utilize old technologies and are older models. In general, older models are cheaper compared to their new model counterparts.

Just as any item has both its advantages and disadvantages, so does second-hand farm equipment. Below are some of its associated demerits:

Reduced Lifespan

Second-hand machines have been used for quite some time. As the new owner of the used machinery, you won’t enjoy much longevity of the equipment had you purchased a new one. This is because they’ve undergone wear and tear, reducing their lifespan.

Also, since this equipment has already been used, it might be prone to damage here and there. This means that you have to repair them constantly. Constant breakdowns and repairs reduce the lifespan of the equipment in general.

Use Of Old Technology

As previously stated, second-hand equipment utilizes old technology to operate.

When you use old innovations, you’re tied to sticking to old work methods, which might be time-consuming and no longer efficient. This isn’t desirable; considering there are more advanced ways of executing work that you could’ve benefited from had you acquired a new tool utilizing the latest innovations.

Increased Risks

As a second-hand buyer, you may have no idea how the equipment you’ve bought performs. You can only rely on what its previous owner informs you. The information might be adequate or inadequate; you can never know. The seller might withhold some crucial information to increase the chances of selling their equipment. With this, you might purchase machinery that could become problematic as you use it, especially if you don’t involve a mechanic in the buying process. It won’t end up serving your needs efficiently, rendering it a waste of your investment.

With acquiring used machinery, you won’t enjoy the luxury of a warranty or even a manufacturer’s guide on using the equipment. As stated earlier, second-hand equipment might warrant several repairs and might undergo breakdowns. Without a warranty, you have to incur all these costs independently, which might become expensive if the occurrence is frequent.

Some tools have special features or ways of operating. This means that what works for machinery A might not work for B. Therefore, if this is the case and you have no user guide, it increases the risk of the equipment malfunctioning and even injuring you in the process due to improper handling.

Conclusion

This article has given insight into what you’re likely to experience once you decide to acquire second-hand farm equipment. Based on what you’re willing to compromise on, you can decide whether or not to purchase used farm machinery. As you make the purchase, ensure to assess your equipment seller; purchase from someone trustworthy to prevent being conned and not getting the value of your money.