TakeMeToChurch – Former East Cork Church turned live music venue – will feature on new 8-part RTE TV series

16 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Seachurch Productions has announced details of “The Ballycotton Sessions”, its new production with RTÉ

The 8-part series, hosted by radio and TV presenter Louise Duffy, will see some of Ireland’s best-known and well-loved musicians and artists perform and chat amid the stunning surroundings of Ballycotton Village.

The east Cork village’s newly renovated “Sea Church” (which TheCork.ie previously reported on in Feburary 2020) will provide the backdrop for the series. The “Sea Church” is a unique venue housed in the fully refurbished former Church of Ireland, which first opened in 1835 and has been lovingly restored as a multi-purpose entertainment venue.

The acts featured in “The Ballycotton Sessions” will include The Academic, Robert Grace, Damien Dempsey, Wallis Bird, Rapper J Yellow L, Saint Sister, Jack L and The Coronas.

Each episode will spotlight an artist who will join Louise for an interview and perform in the intimate venue.

A unique and picturesque laid-back fishing village, 40km from Cork City, Ballycotton was chosen as the ideal location for chat and music framed by its magnificent ocean views.

The first episode of ‘The Ballycotton Sessions’ will air on Thursday, February 17th at 11 pm and will also be available to view on-demand on the RTE Player.

Sea Church is the former St Colman’s Church of Ireland, built in 1835. The church suffered over the years due to a dwindling local Church of Ireland population, and gradually the church fell into disuse and was finally closed. In 2018, Ballycotton-born Pearse Flynn set out to realise a dream of his own when he purchased the church from American vendors. Flynn is a telecom and tech entrepreneur who wants to put Ballycotton on the map. Special care was taken in the multi mullion euro 2-year renovation of the church and a huge amount of time, energy and passion are evident.

JyellowL at the launch of “The Ballycotton Sessions”. Jean-Luc Adenrele Ibrahim Koko Uddoh, known by the stage name JyellowL, is an Irish rapper. (AV3 media)