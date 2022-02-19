Call goes out for stewards for Ballincollig’s St Patrick’s Day Parade

19 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The excitement is building in Ballincollig at the return of its much-loved St. Patrick’s Day Parade after a two-year absence due to Covid-19. Each year, the parade attracts thousands of people from the town and surrounding areas to Ballincollig to celebrate in the festivities.

However, the parade organiser, Ballincollig Business Association is putting an urgent call out for stewards to volunteer on the day. The parade is the biggest one outside of Cork City and requires a minimum number of stewards to help for a couple of hours on the day.

Emer Cassidy, Chairperson of the Ballincollig Business Association said: “The organising committee has been working tirelessly on putting plans in place for this year’s parade since the recent lifting of restrictions. While it has been a challenge, the energy and enthusiasm is fantastic to see and it is looking like we’ll have one of the best parades in years.

“However, we need the support of the local community; we really need volunteers to come out on the day and help to ensure the event is safe for everyone. So, we’re putting out an urgent call for people over 16 years of age to sign up as a St Patrick’s Day Parade Steward. It’s great fun and a great way to support the local Ballincollig community”.

The last Ballincollig St. Patrick’s Day Parade attracted over 15,000 people to the town so, as well as being a hugely entertaining event, it also supports local businesses and the local economy.

If anyone is interested in signing up to volunteer on the day for a few hours, they can contact admin@ballincollig.ie or Head Steward, Oran O’Connell at oranoconnell@gmail.com