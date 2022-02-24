15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
PHOTO: Scáth A Chéile, annual MTU Arts Office Environment Award exhibition, at the James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus

24 February 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Sarah Kelly, Guidance Office and Rose McGrath, Head of Crawford College of Art and Design at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile, the annual MTU Arts Office Environment Award exhibition, at the James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus. This year’s exhibition presents works from five 2021 MTU Crawford College of Art & Design BA Fine Art graduates, Bríanna Ní Léanacháin, Maitiú Mac Cárthaigh, Peggoty Ransley, Sarah Browne and Rachel Guilfoyle. Open Thursday 24th, 2-8pm, and Friday 25th 10am-4pm. Also available online at arts.mtu.ie
Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

Photo Darragh Kane

