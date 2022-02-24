PHOTO: Scáth A Chéile, annual MTU Arts Office Environment Award exhibition, at the James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus
24 February 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
News in photos
Sarah Kelly, Guidance Office and Rose McGrath, Head of Crawford College of Art and Design at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile, the annual MTU Arts Office Environment Award exhibition, at the James Barry Exhibition Centre, MTU Bishopstown Campus. This year’s exhibition presents works from five 2021 MTU Crawford College of Art & Design BA Fine Art graduates, Bríanna Ní Léanacháin, Maitiú Mac Cárthaigh, Peggoty Ransley, Sarah Browne and Rachel Guilfoyle. Open Thursday 24th, 2-8pm, and Friday 25th 10am-4pm. Also available online at arts.mtu.ie Photo Darragh Kane
Sarah Morey, Arts Office speaking at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile
Artist Peggoty Ramsley, Cornwall, Deirdre Casey, Academic Learning Centre and Marese Bermingham, Head of Student Engagement MTU at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile
Artist Bríanna Ní Léanacháin at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile
Catherine Hennessy, MTU and Bríanna Ní Léanacháin, Graduate at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile
Artist Peggoty Ransley, at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile
Rose McGrath, Head of Crawford College speaking at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile
Rose McGrath, Head of Crawford College, Gerard O'Donovan, Head of Faculty of Business, Marese Bermingham, Head of Student Engagement speaking with artist Sarah Browne at the launch of Ar Scáth A Chéile