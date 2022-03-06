Local Enterprise Week in Cork City

6 March 2022

Local Enterprise Week kicks off tomorrow in Cork City. One of the main events of the week will be a Retail and Foodservice event on Tuesday with a panel of experts. It will be facilitated by James Burke, one of Ireland’s leading retail and foodservice experts. The guest speakers are Domini Kemp of Itsa Café and Rachel Doyle of Arboretum, and they will be joined by Weran Tahir of Bocelli Kitchen and Wine Bar and Joan Lucey of Vibes and Scribes for a panel discussion on “What is the Winning Formula for 2022”.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) in Cork City has announced 120 jobs were created last year that were associated with grants approved by the office. In addition 201 clients attended one-to-one Business Advice Clinics last year at LEO Cork City while 2,108 people attended LEO programmes. LEO Cork City approved 236 Trading Online Vouchers last year which allowed businesses to improve their website and digital offerings. These figures were revealed ahead of Local Enterprise Week which kicks off on Monday.

Local Enterprise Week 2022 is organised by the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Cork City. This year the schedule is packed with events from Wellbeing to TikTok workshops. Local Enterprise Week will run until Friday 11th March. All of the events throughout the week will be operating online again this year. There will be panel discussions, training courses, networking sessions, Business Advice Clinics, and fun workshops such as Chair Yoga throughout the week.

The week kicks off tomorrow, Monday 7th March with “Tips and Tools for Entrepreneurs for Minding your Mental Health and Wellbeing”. There will be a “TikTok for Business” workshop on Wednesday, and the afternoon will feature “Simple Cybersecurity for the Small Business”. Lunchtime Thursday, there will be a talk on “Responding to Tenders and Quotes” with “Re-invigorate with Digital” to follow. Finally, the week will finish with a discussion and information session on “Building a Better Business”, focussing on the LEAN for Micro Programme.

Dr Niall O’Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, said: “Local Enterprise Week is a highly anticipated national event organised by Local Enterprise Offices around Ireland. As part of this week-long series of events, Local Enterprise Office, Cork City will be running its own series of business-related events for Cork city businesses and budding entrepreneurs. We are very excited about getting started on Monday and we are looking forward to meeting everyone. We have so many wonderful entrepreneurs and businesses in Cork City and this week is a great opportunity for them to showcase their talents, network and upskill.”

Overall the week is packed with informative online workshops and webinars aimed at supporting owners and managers of small/ micro businesses in the city and those thinking of starting a business.

For further information on the LEO Cork City’s complete programme of events for Local Enterprise Week and to book your place online, visit https://www.localenterprise.ie/corkcity