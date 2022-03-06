15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Epic Football Acca In Cork Secures €17,040 Profit

6 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Soccer/Entertainment

13-Team Accumulator Lands Five-Figure Sum

A punter in County Cork is toasting a five-figure windfall after a football wager paid off spectacularly at the weekend.

The anonymous winner struck a confident €20 bet in their local BoyleSports shop on thirteen teams in action and picked the winner in each match.

Some of the winning selections included Leicester against Leeds at 4/5, Liverpool against West Ham at 3/10, Wigan against AFC Wimbledon at 1/2, Sutton against Rochdale at 5/4 and Cove Rangers against Peterhead at 4/9.

When the final whistle sounded, the customer was able to return their betslip in exchange for a whopping total of €17,060.04 after predicting the correct outcome in thirteen matches.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“We send a huge well done to our Cork customer who showed incredible knowledge on the football to secure a payout of €17,060.04. We’re sure this will make a huge difference and we wish them all the best with their winnings.”

