Teen entrepreneurs compete in Cork Student Enterprise Programme Final

9 March 2022

Devere Hall, UCC- Tuesday March 15, 2019, 9.30am – 1.30pm

The Cork City Schools Enterprise Programme 2021/22 is set to host its annual Cork City Final at Devere Hall, in University College Cork, on Tuesday March 15.

Run by the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, the Student Enterprise Programme gives student mini-companies the opportunity to showcase their new business ideas and exhibit their products to a wider audience.

The final is the culmination of a process that saw 773 students from 16 Cork city schools begin in 2021, under challenging circumstances, to have their mini-companies start up and develop under guidance, leaving seven schools competing for the overall title of Best Student Enterprise of the Year. The schools that have reached this year’s final at UCC are Mount Mercy, Glanmire Community College, Scoil Mhuire, Social Mhurire Gan Smal Blarney, Bishopstown Community School, St Angela’s College and Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh.

In what is the 20th anniversary of the Student Enterprise Programme, it will be the first live event of its kind in Cork since 2019, with last year’s event taking place through a remote live stream. In total 25 teams will compete over the course of the day with a number of categories including Best Commercial Potential, Best Business Report, Best Sales, Best Display Stand. Teachers will also have the chance to win ‘Enterprise Educator of the Year’ at the event.

The overall winning team will be presented with a cup and their school will receive a trophy and €1500. The winning team will also go on to represent the Local Enterprise Office, Cork City, at the National Student Enterprise Awards final in Dublin on Wednesday, May 18, at Croke Park.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Niall O’Keeffe, Head of Enterprise, with Cork City LEO, said, “We are very excited to be able to host this year’s final as a live event and congratulations to the students who have made it this far. As always, we have been extremely impressed by the innovation and commitment of the students, demonstrating all the hallmarks of entrepreneurs in planning and starting a new business.

“Everyone at the Cork City Local Enterprise Office wishes all of the teams the very best of luck and look forward to seeing how each team presents their ideas at the City Final in Devere Hall, UCC, he concluded.”

Red FM’s Izzy Showbizzy is guest MC for the Final and will also be spinning some tunes for the students over the course of the morning.