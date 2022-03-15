Winter swim raises €153,000

15 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Danny Crowley Christmas Swim 2021 has raised over €153,000 to date to support Cork’s youngest cancer patients

The 9th Annual Danny Crowley Christmas swim took place in a hybrid model in 2021 with many swimmers choosing when and where they swim while others chose Myrtleville Beach Christmas morning. Whichever way you supported the swim, you gave witness again to the great power of community and positive impact that people can make. To date, the people of Carrigaline, Cork and surrounding areas who have braved the elements at Christmas, have raised over €153,000 for the Mercy Hospital Kids + Teens Appeal to support Cork’s youngest cancer patients. This year’s swim raised over €23,530. Thank you for this great generosity.

Danny’s mom Majella Crowley is extremely proud of how far the swim has come since 2013. Commenting at the cheque presentation, Majella said,

“The Inspiration behind the Danny Crowley Swim came in 2013 after Danny, our son aged 13, sadly lost his battle with Leukaemia in November of 2013. He was a sporty, funny, happy and bright student who had just finished National school at Gaelscoil Charrig Uí Leighin and who has started at Presentation Brothers secondary school when he was diagnosed with a rare type of Leukaemia in December 2012. His friends from Gaelscoil Carrig Uí Leighin decided to honour his memory by organising a Christmas morning swim that started in December 2013 and is now an annual event. It is a lovely way to remember Danny. Due to Covid, it has been a hybrid event for the past 2 years, but the response has been amazing. It started with about 40 swimmers in 2013 and now more than 500 swimmers brave the water and take part annually.

“We are delighted the swim has raised over €153,000 for the Mercy University Hospital Children’s Leukaemia Unit. Dr Clodagh Ryan and her team were so good to Danny who spent a significant amount of time there when having treatment in 2013. He also benefited enormously from the Mercy Paediatric Outreach Oncology Nursing Service (POONS) which enables children to receive treatment from the comfort of their own home. This makes such a difference for children who are undergoing a challenging oncology journey and our family will always be grateful for this.

The swim is a super reflection of the great work community can do. We are blown away by the generosity and support this swim generates and we would like to thank all those involved in any way.

Thank you: –

To the community at Myrtleville beach and to Bunnyconnellan’s Restaurant who provide parking.

To the Crosshaven Coastguard and in particular to Mr Paul & Jack Lonergan who prioritises our safety on the beach and co-ordinates the swim.

To Danny’s National School, Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin who organise a Christmas fundraiser each year and his many teachers who also join the swim.

To Br Martin Keneally (an annual swimmer) and the Presentation Brothers who have been great advocates in promoting and fundraising and recognising the swim either through the LEAF project or the Pres Gazette.

To the super backroom team: – To Deborah Lonergan of Mano Mano, Main Street, Carrigaline who provides endless energy and drive in promoting the swim. Her barber shop converts to the Swim PR Headquarters every December. Likewise, to Jennifer Kelleher and Calie Cohalan (Danny’s aunt) who work tirelessly with super energy to ensure all the organisation of the event is seamless.

To the many friends who actively fundraise for the swim over the Christmas period. We have to call out Jean O’ Brien (my job share partner) who raised over €4k this in her online extended O’Donoghue family fundraiser this year! Jean says she 2doesn’t get wet for less “

To the hundreds of people who hand in very generous donations many of which themselves are only students. We are genuinely humbled by their thoughtfulness and generosity.

To An Garda Síochána who have also given great support and recognition to the Danny Crowley Christmas swim over the years.

To Danny’s friends who started this and continue to lead it and the social media team, thank you. Without this would not have happened or continued, Thank you!

In truth, the list is endless so we as Danny‘s family want to thank each one that helped and supported the swim in any way. We really appreciate it. Its keeps Danny’s memory alive and for us, that is immeasurable, while at the same time raising funds for a great cause and creating an event that is special at Christmas time.

The Swim helps others and provides great positivity to so many lives both with the money donated and the sense of Community it generates. To all involved, you are wonderful and have helped to create something special. We really appreciate this support and want to thank each, and every person involved.”

Deirdre Finn, Head of Fundraising at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation thanked Majella and everyone involved in the Danny Crowley Memorial Swim for their continued support, “I would like to thank every single supporter of the Danny Crowley Memorial Swim as they have made such an important contribution in enabling the Mercy University Hospital to provide the best possible care and treatment for some of our youngest patients and their families during a very difficult time.”