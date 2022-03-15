Four Little Woodlands Being Planted in Schools Across Cork

15 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cully & Sully and LEAF Ireland are planting four new Na Coillte Beaga (little woodlands) in schools throughout County Cork

800 native trees will be planted by four schools across County Cork. The four schools are Midleton College, Rockboro Primary, Scoil Realt na Mara, Ballycotton, and St. John the Baptist, Midleton.

An Choill Bheag is a long-term educational programme, an initiative of LEAF Ireland and the Environmental Education Unit (EEU) of An Taisce. All four schools are also working on the Green-Schools programme. The aim is to create small, dense native woodland habitats for biodiversity and an educational and recreational resource for the whole school community to enjoy.

All four projects are being funded by Cully & Sully, and delivered by the staff Environmental Education Unit (EEU) of An Taisce. The little woodlands provide schools with an outdoor living classroom, a place where staff and students can connect with biodiversity. The An Choill Bheag initiative aims to increase student’s awareness of the many benefits of woodlands and provides a broad understanding of how woodlands play a significant role in our lives and future. Students also learn the necessary skills to maintain, monitor and study these ecosystems.

Cullen Allen, of Cully & Sully said

“When we heard about this initiative, we were so excited to get involved. The schools chosen for this round are close to our home’s and across the road from our office. Educating children and teenagers about woodland habitats and biodiversity is important in the world we live in today. Getting students participating in this programme is not only good for their school and locality but also good for their minds and lots of fun!”

Rachel Geary from LEAF Ireland said: