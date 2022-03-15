Newly rebranded ‘Cork College of FET’ open day this week #CCFET

15 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Education and Training Board is hosting its first ‘Cork College of FET’ (CCFET) Open Day today. This is the first since announcing their new branding. Prospective learners will get a glimpse into some of the ‘Cork College of FET’ Campuses, meet with staff and learners, explore clubs and Campus facilities, and see the range of courses on offer at each Campus.

Cork College of FET, Cork Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Service, officially launched by the Minister of State, Niall Collins, T.D., at the end of February. sees the following changes to its Further Education and Training Colleges across Cork:

Each College is now a Campus within the brand and will have the prefix, ‘Cork College of FET’, followed by the name of the Campus:

Cork Training Centre is now – Bishopstown Campus

St. John’s Central College is now – Douglas Street Campus

Kinsale College of Further Education is now – Kinsale Campus

Mallow College of Further Education is now – Mallow Campus

Cork College of Commerce is now – Morrison’s Island Campus

CSN College of Further Education is now – Tramore Road Campus

These Campuses that fall under the Cork College of FET umbrella identity, are an integral part of the collective Cork education community, sharing the same values and motivations, as they unite to not only provide, but widen the pathways for every learner.

Below is an outline of each Campus’ Open Day activities on March 15th 2022:

Cork College of FET – Douglas Street Campus

Open Day Hours: 9.30am to 4pm

Application and Interview details

Meet with students and staff

View state of the art campus facilities

Workshops & Demonstrations throughout the day

Cork College of FET – Kinsale Campus

Open Day Hours: 10.00am to 4pm

Meet with teachers and students.

Explore the campus.

Learn about the courses on offer.

Cork College of FET – Mallow Campus

Open Day Hours: 10am to 5pm.

Tour the campus.

Chat to staff and current students for more information on the campus and student experience.

Get information on funding and grants.

Cork College of FET – Morrison’s Island Campus

Open Day Hours: 9.30am – 5.30pm. 9.30am – 2.30pm – visiting schools 2.30pm – 5.30pm – adults/individual visitors

Wander through the campus and visit the 20 dedicated course and apprenticeship stands, presentations and tours throughout the day. (Large groups are asked to book tours online)

Chat to staff and current students for more information on the campus and student experience.

Meet Guidance Counsellors, Disability Support, VTOS personnel.

Principal of Morrison’s Island Campus Helen Ryan said the campus was “so looking forward” to showcasing their courses, apprenticeships, enthusiastic staff and students on the day.

“We cannot wait to meet prospective applicants, demystify the application process and encourage people to release their potential by doing a course with us,” she added.

Cork College of FET – Tramore Road Campus

Speaking ahead of the Open Day, Principal of Tramore Road Campus Liz Moynihan said she and the Campus team were “looking forward to welcoming prospective learners and visitors to the Open Day, where they can speak with staff to find out information on the courses on offer and to witness first-hand the creative, warm and positive atmosphere in the Campus.”

Open Day Hours: 9am-4pm

Tours, showcasing the work at the Campus

Music, dance performance and sports activities along with science activities

Information desks for VTOS, SUSI, Guidance, Disability

Ahead of the upcoming Open Day, Chief Executive of Cork ETB, Denis Leamy said he would “highly encourage learners who are considering what pathway to take in the continuation of their education, or indeed contemplating a return to education, to attend our Open Day if they are considering any one of the Cork College of FET campuses as a valued and worthwhile choice.”

Mr. Leamy added: “The unified prospectus that incorporates each of these fantastic campuses is filled with options – not only for school leavers, but for adults alike – that provide clear pathways to further education and career-based progression.”

Echoing Mr. Leamy’s comments was Director of Further Education and Training at Cork ETB, John Fitzgibbons, who said he hoped prospective learners would take the opportunity to visit any campus they had an interest in pursuing educational opportunities with.

“Further Education and Training in Cork has undergone some significant positive changes with the launch of Cork College of FET and we look forward to welcoming all prospective learners to each campus on March 15th where they will have the opportunity to speak with staff and learn more about the huge range of flexible training and learning opportunities that each individual campus possesses,” he said.

“We take our responsibility as champions of further education in Cork extremely seriously. In 2019 alone, we catered to almost 20,000 learners across more than 60 centres throughout the region. While this figure was impacted over the past couple of years due to COVID-related restrictions, we’re thrilled and hopeful to be emerging stronger than ever in 2022, with our Open Day being the first big step for many people in undertaking their further education journeys with Cork Education and Training Board,” Mr. Fitzgibbons added.

This decision to consolidate all existing Further Education and Training Colleges, Centres and services to Cork College of FET, is an integral part of SOLAS’s FET Strategy 2020-2024 – Future FET – Transforming Learning. It continues, supports and enhances the work commenced in 2013 on the establishment of Cork ETB to provide Further Education and Training options across the region to meet the needs of learners and employers.

This restructuring and development will build on the proud traditions of the existing colleges, centres, and services, and will ensure that Cork, through its distinct, learner-focussed integrated, College of Further Education and Training, rooted in the communities and the region, is well placed to grow and develop over the years ahead.

For more information on Cork College of FET, Cork Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Services, visit https://www.corketb.ie/fet. For updates, visit Cork Education and Training Board or Cork ETB on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.