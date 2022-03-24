“The Holy Wells of County Cork” – A Free online lecture

24 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The March historical lecture hosted by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage is on the interesting topic of “The Holy Wells of County Cork” and will be delivered on zoom by Amanda Clarke today – Thursday March 24th – starting at 8pm sharp.

To register for the lecture, log onto the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage website or Facebook page.

Not surprisingly, Co. Cork boasts the largest number of holy wells in the country, with 357 of them recorded in the Archaeological Inventory. Concerned at how many were disappearing, ignored and undervalued, Amanda decided it would be interesting, and hopefully useful, to visit as many as possible and see how they were faring.

Between 2016 and 2019, she visited 320 wells all over the county, taking photos, making notes and later researching each one. She put her findings on an ongoing blog: www.holywellscorkandkerry.com.

The talk by Amanda to Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage members on the 24th is based on this research and experiences. She will present a general introduction into the holy wells of Cork, their locations, cures associated with them, traditional rituals performed and the significance of saintly patrons. And she will look at a few specific wells in more detail, particularly in the Clonakilty area.

A teacher, associate researcher at Leicester University and sometime tutor with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Amanda Clarke has an MA in Museum and Gallery Education. Since blowing into Ireland 20 years ago, she has had time to develop her enthusiasms for walking, photography, folklore – and holy wells!

To register for the lecture, log onto the Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage website or Facebook page.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z91FPqAfTrCVX2LRQFV05w?fbclid=IwAR17GQJi02Vg_4VKuggQ9eNcqGTLVlruEzGCNxKK9KhGfHAknhEXTDJmPfg

The zoom lecture will be recorded and will be made available for members afterwards for about three weeks.