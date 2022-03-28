Zevas Communications to create 50 new #jobs in Mitchelstown

28 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Confirmation from Zevas Communications of the creation of 50 new jobs in Mitchelstown is very welcome news for the town and surrounding area, according to Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton.

Established in 2001, Zevas Communications, an outsourcing company headquartered in Cork and currently employing over 150 people across Cork, Dublin and Waterford, has confirmed that a planned expansion which would see the creation of an additional 50 jobs for its new ‘hub’ in Mitchelstown.

Employing a robust remote worker strategy which allows staff to work from home or as part of working ‘hubs’ in regional towns, Zevas provides support in over 20 languages to clients accessing new markets and territories across a range of industries such as telecommunications and financial services.

Speaking after Zevas had announced the expansion, David Stanton said: “The creation of 50 jobs is a fantastic boost for Mitchelstown and for the wider Cork East area. The challenges brought about the pandemic have seen a focus on providing hybrid working options and Zevas has been quick to identify Mitchelstown as an ideal location to further develop its business through the provision of a remote working hub.

“I am certain that such an approach will prove attractive to prospective local employees and I would hope that the success of these working hubs will encourage further expansion in Cork East in the near future.

“Zevas has confirmed that it has already begun recruitment for available positions which are primarily in sales and customer services and those interested in applying can do so via the company’s website at www.zevas.com/careers”, concluded Deputy Stanton.