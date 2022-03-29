How & Where to Buy Electric Scooters in Cork

29 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

E- Scooters are the latest global trend in the transportation sector and countries around the globe have taken to the trend. In recent months, e-scooters have become extremely popular in Ireland. This is thanks to a surge in the micromobility movement and the removal of harsh rules previously set for the use of e-scooters.

Another reason for the global popularity of e-scooters and e-bikes is the numerous benefits they offer. Electric scooters are a preferred means of transportation in large cities as they can skip by traffic, and are easy to park. Additionally, these electric vehicles are eco- friendly and budget-friendly.

How and where to buy electric scooters in Cork?

The best place to purchase electric scooters Cork is online through dedicated e-scooter stores. The e-commerce marketplace provides a wide range of options. The online marketplace is also more accessible in terms of variety of models and savings on cost.

This means that you do not have to travel from one place to another to check out various options. Online stores allow you to browse thousands of products with comfort.

Si Scooters Ireland is one of the best online shops selling various brands and models of electric scooters. The store is highly reputable, and it guarantees next day delivery in various parts of Ireland, including Cork.

If you prefer a more conventional way of buying, you can purchase your electric scooters from a physical shop. This will depend on the options in your location. The trick is to ask for referrals and research the online and physical stores before doing business with them.

Who can buy an electric scooter?

The recommended age for electric scooter use is fourteen years and above. However, there are options out there for kids as young as ten years old. Kids use e-scooters for recreational activities. In other words, they use them as toys.

Kids’ public use of e-scooters is prohibited in most nations, just as kids cannot drive vehicles. On the other hand, adult e-scooters are more powerful and advanced when it comes to technology and speed capability.

Below are some of the main reasons for purchasing e-scooters:

You can use them to travel to work as they are more budget and time-friendly. E-scooters can avoid traffic jams and are easy to park

You can use them to go on explorations or adventures as they allow you to experience the environment around you with no distractions

They are an environmentally-friendly means of transportation in cities

They have favourable operational costs compared to conventional vehicles like cars

They are fun and enjoyable, especially for young adults.

What is the best e-scooter to buy?

The electric scooter model has experienced tremendous growth over the years. This has led to the development of hundreds of options from various brands. When choosing the best electric scooter to purchase, below are some features to look out for:

Durability and construction

The construction of an e-scooter is one of the most important factors to consider. It influences the product’s strength and durability. It should be strong enough to accommodate your weight and ensure a safe ride.

The most durable and strongest e-scooters are made from high-quality aluminium or stainless steel frames and high-end finishing.

Battery, charging, and range of distance

The battery type, capacity, and charging options are also worth considering. Lithium batteries are the best on the market. When choosing e-scooters, you should enquire about the battery capacity, how fast it charges, its type of charger, and how long it takes to charge fully.

It is worth mentioning that the battery capacity affects how long you can go without recharging the battery. Therefore, you should consider the range of distance while looking into the battery details. Additionally, it may be wise to consider the required charging voltage for the battery.

Safety

An e-scooter should come with safety elements. These include features for locking the vehicle when it’s not in use. Other safety features are brakes and reflectors to keep you safe when using the product on public roads. However, there are different brake systems.

Therefore, it would be wise to consider the various types and find the most comfortable one. Some products come with intelligent safety features. When purchasing electric scooters Ireland or beyond, you should look into the safety elements and how they may serve you in your locality.

Speed and speed modes

You may also want to consider the electric scooter’s maximum speed and various speed modes. The best e-scooters come with three different modes for varying levels of riders. Your choice should be based on the area where you live or where you intend to ride the scooter. Some areas have laws and regulations, including speed limits.

Additionally, it would help if you considered the ease of switching from one mode to another. Most electric scooters feature a maximum speed of between 15 to 50 mph.

Cost and maintenance

The cost of acquiring the product is a significant element to consider. Additionally, the ease and cost of maintenance are also worth considering. Most people go for products with a low maintenance cost but don’t be too stringent when it comes to overall price as you are likely to pay for what you get in this industry.

Best electric scooter models to buy in Cork

Below are some of the top electric scooter models in Cork:

OKAI ES500

This scooter is designed for adults. It comes with 10” solid tires with shock-absorbing technology and portable one-click folding construction. The electric scooter features a long-range 600 W battery, a 350 W motor, a maximum 2 km per hour speed, and smooth acceleration.

Additionally, it comes with a dual braking system, a clear control screen on the stem, and a waterproof body. It is also worth noting that OKAI is one of the top electric scooter brands known for the quality of its products.

KUGOO M4 PRO

This Kugoo electric scooter features a 60 km range, better than most similar products. It is a heavier model, weighing around 22.5 kgs. The weight can be attributed to its larger battery.

Additionally, the electric scooter features a convenient folding mechanism, greater battery capacity, sturdy construction, and a powerful motor. It features a maximum speed of 28mph, making it ideal for beginners.

XIAOMI MI 3

This is a lightweight scooter that’s easy to carry and store. It features a powerful motor of around 600W, a top speed of 25 km per hour, and a range of 30 km. Additionally, it comes with a 275 Wh removable battery (you can replace it if damaged) and a regenerative braking system.

The electric scooter also has pneumatic tires with greater traction, shock absorption, and increased comfort. The product connects to the Xiaomi smartphone app. It is a relatively inexpensive product.

Segway Ninebot G30E II

This scooter is manufactured by one of Ireland’s best and most well-known brands and beyond. The product features a range of 65km and a maximum speed of 25 km per hour. The electric scooter can also handle elevated terrains of up to 20-degree inclination.

It is a cost-friendly product with sturdy construction and a lithium battery with a 6-hour charging time. It can handle various terrain, and its core components are water-resistant. Therefore, you can ride it in the rain.

XIAOMI Mi Essential 365 Lite

This is the go-to electric scooter for people who want to keep things light and easy. The e-scooter uses a low-density and high-strength aerospace-grade aluminium alloy. Therefore, it is a lightweight product weighing only 12 kgs. This makes it easy to carry and store.

Besides its minimalist design, it has a 20km range and a maximum speed of 20 km per hour. Additionally, it comes with an interactive visual dashboard, dual brake system and is economical.

How much are electric scooters?

Electric scooters Ireland cost anywhere between €180 and €1000 with many models priced somewhere in between. The cost usually depends on the model, its features, and brand.

Will e-scooters become legal in Cork, Ireland?

In 2021, the Irish government approved the legislation of a new Road and Traffic Bill. The Bill seeks to tighten the rules surrounding e-scooters and e-bikes in Ireland. It also seeks to legalize e-scooters and e-bikes on Irish roads.

The new laws are set to come into effect sometime later in 2022. Therefore, you will be able to ride your e-scooter in Cork, without any legal issues. In addition, with the new laws, you will not need a license or insurance to travel with your e-scooter on Irish roads.

How fast do e-scooters go?

E-scooters feature speeds of between 10 to 40 km per hour. However, some faster models can reach speeds of 65 km per hour. The faster ones are designed for pro riders. On the other hand, E-scooters for beginners and kids feature lower speeds.

How far can e-scooters travel?

Most e-scooters can travel between 8 to 65 km. The range usually depends on the battery capacity, power, and speed mode. Using great speed modes usually reduces the range or distance.

Are electric scooters safe to use?

Yes, electric scooters are generally safe to use. However, it would help if you took some safety precautions. For instance, you should wear protective gear to keep yourself safe in case of an accident.

In addition, it would help if you also used them on non-busy roads and on the right side of the road. Additionally, you may benefit from researching your location’s laws and regulations on e-scooters.

How long do e-scooters last?

E-scooters can last between one to five years. However, the durability depends on elements like construction, maintenance, storage, IP rating or water resistance, mode and application frequency.

How to use electric scooters?

Using an electric scooter is relatively easy. All you have to do is ensure that it is charged. The charging frequency depends on the battery capacity and range. It would help if you charged it using an original charger and an outlet with the required charging voltage.

Charging an e-scooter takes between four to ten hours, depending on the model and type of charger. You can charge it from an e-vehicle charging station or at home.

When were e-scooters invented?

Electric scooters were invented in the 1990s. This was also when they started being sold and mass-produced. However, the first patent for an electric scooter was filed in 1895.

How much weight can e-scooters hold?

Most e-scooters have a weight limit of between 100 to 120 kg. However, it depends on the construction and design. There are a few models that can handle up to 200 kgs.

Which brand of e-scooter should I choose?

You can choose from many top brands like XIAOMI, OKAI, and Segway. It all depends on whether the products meet the abovementioned features or factors.

Should I buy one?

Yes, electric scooters are worth it. They are cheap, eco-friendly, easy to use and maintain. They are also convenient, can navigate traffic faster, and are safer than conventional vehicles.