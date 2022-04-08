Progress being made on upgrade of Dunkettle Interchange

8 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

If you’ve been through the Jack Lynch Tunnel recently you will have seen the massive groundworks

Watch live cameras at https://www.dunkettletraffic.ie/

There is a continued focus on works in the area adjacent to the N40 southbound approach to the Jack Lynch Tunnel. The first concrete pour of the new retaining wall, Structure St11, on the approach to the Jack Lynch Tunnel, was carried out on Thursday 7th April 2022.

Lane restrictions will be in place on the N25 eastbound in the area between the Glanmire Roundabout and the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout. Traffic here will be reduced to one lane from Saturday 9th April 2022 to Saturday 16th April 2022. Delays should be expected especially at peak times, although the works were targeted to be completed during the Easter school holiday. The photograph below shows a precast gantry foundation being placed into position during nighttime working.

Following on from next week’s work, the developers hope to open the free flow Link U during W/C 18th April 2022. Opening details will be provided in next week’s update.

Motorists on the N25 will notice construction traffic utilising the new Structure St01 from W/C 11th April 2022.

In overall terms the works remain on track for completion by the due date of February 2024.

There is a continued focus on works in the area adjacent to the N40 southbound approach to the Jack Lynch Tunnel. The first concrete pour of the new retaining wall, Structure St11, on the approach to the Jack Lynch Tunnel was carried out on Thursday 7th April 2022. The photograph below shows the concrete pump in position progressing the works.