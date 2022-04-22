15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
WEST CORK: Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers’ Party for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival

22 April 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Paul Mescal announced as special guest at the Cinematographers’ Party for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival

The festival, which will take place in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May, was launched last night (21st April) at the ‘Cinematographers’ Party’ at The Crane Lane Theatre in Cork City.

Speakers at the event included Festival Director John Kelleher and Writer/Director Gerard Stembridge. Also, in attendance to celebrate the huge success of the festival were two hundred filmmakers waiting to see which guests would be revealed for May.

There will be over 50 participating guests in this year’s line-up including: Stephen Rea, Aisling Walsh, Ciarán Hinds, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn (Stars of ‘Conversations With Friends’), David Puttnam, Lenny Abrahamson plus many more film experts. Also, featured at the festival will be in excess of 300 short films, 13 feature length films, outdoor cinema, live concert from Interference, a Focus on Scottish Film, Irish Day on Cape Clear and Carmel Winters will be the host of the now famous Film Quiz, no prizes just the filmmakers’ reputations at stake!

The Fastnet Film Festival is a major showcase for Irish and International short film production, focusing on the craft of film, held in high regard on a national and international level for several years now. The Festival this year will run a series of Seminars, Masterclasses and Workshops covering, Directing, Acting, Casting, Auditioning, Cross Platform Media, Shorts to Feature, Sound, Production, multi camera filming, Distribution and more. Fringe events include: Live Music, Drama, Book Readings, Antarctic Virtual Reality Exhibition, Café Viewing all over town and high quality, Free Family Entertainment for all.

Once the launch event was underway last evening, several clips of short films submitted to the competition were screened to give as a prequel to this year’s festival, along with music and lots of fun. All in all, a wonderful way to herald what will prove to be an intriguing and innovative 13th festival over the final weekend in May 2022.

Liadh Pyburn ,Fastnet Film Festival , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Hilary Mc Carthy and Helen Wells, Fastnet Film Festival , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Jean van Sinderen-Law, Actress , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Niamh and Chris Morris.Passage West Cork , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Hilary Mc Carthy, Tom Mc Carthy and Bridie Dalton- Fastnet Film Festival, Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Michael Antonio Keane Director of Hoodwinkers and Jean van Sinderen-Law, Actress , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Ivan Rodrigvez-Spain, Ronan Burke (As easy as riding a bike), Thomas O Discoll and Bri Hyland-Cork , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

, Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Jean van Sinderen-Law, Actress , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Siobhan Jeffery, Stephen Park and Helen Wells, Fastnet Film Festival, Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Stephaine Power, Jack Levis and Martin Levis- Fastnet Film Festival , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Jack Levis, festival baby , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Liz Flatman and Gene Griffin, Fastnet Film Festival Design team , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Philippa Kennedy, Laetitia Catalano and Liadh Pyburn, Fastnet Film Festival , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Tom Mc Carthy- Chairperson and John Kelleher- Festival Director , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Philippa Kennedy, Laetitia Catalano and Liadh Pyburn, Fastnet Film Festival , Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Siobhan Jeffery, Stephen Park and Helen Wells, Fastnet Film Festival, Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers Party, The Crane Lane Theatre for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival, in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May
Photography by Gerard McCarthy

