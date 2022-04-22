WEST CORK: Star Studded Lineup revealed at the Cinematographers’ Party for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival

22 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Paul Mescal announced as special guest at the Cinematographers’ Party for the upcoming 13th Fastnet Film Festival

The festival, which will take place in Schull, West Cork from Wednesday the 25th to Sunday 29th May, was launched last night (21st April) at the ‘Cinematographers’ Party’ at The Crane Lane Theatre in Cork City.

Speakers at the event included Festival Director John Kelleher and Writer/Director Gerard Stembridge. Also, in attendance to celebrate the huge success of the festival were two hundred filmmakers waiting to see which guests would be revealed for May.

There will be over 50 participating guests in this year’s line-up including: Stephen Rea, Aisling Walsh, Ciarán Hinds, Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn (Stars of ‘Conversations With Friends’), David Puttnam, Lenny Abrahamson plus many more film experts. Also, featured at the festival will be in excess of 300 short films, 13 feature length films, outdoor cinema, live concert from Interference, a Focus on Scottish Film, Irish Day on Cape Clear and Carmel Winters will be the host of the now famous Film Quiz, no prizes just the filmmakers’ reputations at stake!

The Fastnet Film Festival is a major showcase for Irish and International short film production, focusing on the craft of film, held in high regard on a national and international level for several years now. The Festival this year will run a series of Seminars, Masterclasses and Workshops covering, Directing, Acting, Casting, Auditioning, Cross Platform Media, Shorts to Feature, Sound, Production, multi camera filming, Distribution and more. Fringe events include: Live Music, Drama, Book Readings, Antarctic Virtual Reality Exhibition, Café Viewing all over town and high quality, Free Family Entertainment for all.

Once the launch event was underway last evening, several clips of short films submitted to the competition were screened to give as a prequel to this year’s festival, along with music and lots of fun. All in all, a wonderful way to herald what will prove to be an intriguing and innovative 13th festival over the final weekend in May 2022.