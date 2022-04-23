Cork’s New Container Terminal becomes operational in Ringaskiddy

23 April 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Port of Cork Company celebrates significant milestone as €86 million facility is up and running
The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is celebrating the long-awaited launch of operations in its new Cork Container Terminal (CCT) in Ringaskiddy which gets underway today.
This is a hugely important milestone for the Port of Cork Company as CCT represents the largest single investment in marine infrastructure in its history. The €86 million investment in the site is also the largest investment of any Irish port over the last 100 years.
The commencement of operations on site have been greatly anticipated by Port of Cork Company and its customers as it will.enable PoCC to deliver more efficient container handling facilities. It will position CCT as an international gateway for trade into the future.
CCT is also earmarked as a key enabler for growth, not only for the Port of Cork but for the regional and national economy,
Initially CCT will handle ICL’s Cork to the US service as well as the weekly Maersk’s Costarican service as PoCC continues the process of relocating its deep sea trans ocean cargo business to CCT in Ringaskiddy.
Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer of Port of Cork Company said:
“This is a proud and monumental milestone for our people and our business. CCT is the largest investment in our 250 year history. It’s a pivotal project in our strategic efforts to enhance and future proof our offering which will position Cork as an international gateway for trade. As we begin this exciting chapter in our business’ story, we’d like to thank all those who have supported us in reaching this point.”