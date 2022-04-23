Entrepreneurs from Cork attended the annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022

23 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Photos from the recent Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase event which was held in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ten new start-ups from Cork secured start-up investment from Enterprise Ireland in 2021. Seven of these companies secured High Potential Start Up (HPSU) investment, while three other early-stage start-ups secured pre-seed investment from Enterprise Ireland’s Competitive Start Fund.

In total, Enterprise Ireland invested €28m in Irish start-ups and supported over 125 start-ups in 2021. Entrepreneurs and representatives from these early-stage businesses attended the annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022 event which was held at the Aviva Stadium recently, alongside investors, mentors and other members of the broader Irish start-up ecosystem.