Entrepreneurs from Cork attended the annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022

23 April 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Photos from the recent Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase event which was held in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ten new start-ups from Cork secured start-up investment from Enterprise Ireland in 2021.  Seven of these companies secured High Potential Start Up (HPSU) investment, while three other early-stage start-ups secured pre-seed investment from Enterprise Ireland’s Competitive Start Fund.

In total, Enterprise Ireland invested €28m in Irish start-ups and supported over 125 start-ups in 2021.  Entrepreneurs and representatives from these early-stage businesses attended the annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022 event which was held at the Aviva Stadium recently, alongside investors, mentors and other members of the broader Irish start-up ecosystem.

L-R: Damien McCarney, Enterprise Ireland; Vincent Forde, founder of Tessen Solutions and Alan Hobbs, Enterprise Ireland

L-R: Maria Jennings, Enterprise Ireland, Breffni Allen and Ed Harnett, Co-founders of Alcass Health Solutions and Carol Gibbons, Enterprise Ireland and Vincent Forde, founder of Tessen Solutions

L-R: Maria Jennings, Enterprise Ireland, Breffni Allen and Ed Harnett, Co-founders of Alcass Health Solutions and Carol Gibbons, Enterprise Ireland.

