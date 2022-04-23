Meet the team: Peter McVerry Trust host evening event for local Cork organisations

23 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, hosted a local meet and greet event in St. Peter’s Cork on North Main St on Wednesday 20th April.

The event was attended by local groups and charities, including Penny Dinners, the Samaritans and Cork Volunteer Centre.

Elaine Buckley, Regional Fundraising Manager for Peter McVerry Trust, organised the event and said,

“Working closely with partners is a key part of our work so last night’s event was a great opportunity to meet local organisations and charities. Our Cork office, which is next door to St. Peter’s, was officially launched last summer by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and since then we’ve met lots of local people. We have a number of projects in the pipeline and will continue to expand our work in the Cork.”

The charity, which was founded by Fr Peter McVerry SJ in 1983, has been active in Cork since late 2019. They opened their southern regional office on North Main Street in Cork City in July 2021, in a former Permanent TSB Branch which had been derelict for some years.

In 2021, Peter McVerry Trust supported 290 people impacted by homelessness in Cork.

Upcoming events

Peter McVerry Trust will host a charity screening of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ in Regal Cinema in Youghal, Cork on Saturday 30th April.