60 national #NewJobs at Veolia Ireland will include Fermoy, Co Cork

28 April 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Leading environmental services company Veolia Ireland today announced it is recruiting for 60 positions to join its almost 700 strong team across the island of Ireland. More than half are new roles created thanks to business growth as its clients, the largest industrial firms in Ireland, seek expert solutions to achieve carbon reduction targets.

The industry leading roles span from graduate to senior level, and Veolia is now actively recruiting for all roles as it expands to meet growing demand from its clients.

Veolia is dedicated to carbon reduction, protecting the environment and building the circular economy by providing a comprehensive range of energy, waste and water solutions to large global and domestic businesses across the life science, IT, healthcare and food and beverage sectors in Ireland. Also, more than 3 million people across the island of Ireland benefit from the work Veolia does in the area of water and wastewater treatment.

Veolia’s expertise has been critical during the COVID-19 pandemic in ensuring production continued in key sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals. Veolia also helped to guarantee clean drinking water continued to be available and wastewater was treated to the highest standards right throughout the pandemic.

Over the past year, Veolia has seen a 75% increase in enquiries from clients into how they can implement carbon reduction strategies across their processes, with many clients looking towards longer projects to deliver monetary and carbon savings, often up to 10 or 15 years. This growing demand for sustainable solutions is being driven by Veolia’s industrial clients pushing to meet Ireland’s 2030 target of a 51% reduction in emissions, and to become carbon neutral by 2050 under government’s Climate Action Plan.

To meet this marked increase in demand for its environmental services, Veolia now has a variety of positions available across offices in Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny and Belfast, in addition to a number of site-based roles around the Republic of Ireland. Opportunities available include:

Engineering: all major disciplines (Electrical/Mechanical/Process) to develop and deliver solutions for our customers that help to improve their environmental performance through energy efficiency, water and wastewater treatment and operation process improvement.

all major disciplines (Electrical/Mechanical/Process) to develop and deliver solutions for our customers that help to improve their environmental performance through energy efficiency, water and wastewater treatment and operation process improvement. Technicians: key operational roles keeping specialist plant and equipment fully operational along the entire manufacturing chain.

key operational roles keeping specialist plant and equipment fully operational along the entire manufacturing chain. Waste management: helping our customers to increase their recycling and recovery rates while managing waste in a fully compliant manner; working directly with our customers or in our Hazardous Waste Facility in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Welcoming the new jobs, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English, said:

“Veolia’s decision to expand its footprint in Ireland through the recruitment of 60 new positions is fantastic news. It is a strong endorsement of Ireland as a place to invest, to grow business and to create new employment opportunities in. The government is focused on working with the business community and industry to reach our carbon reduction targets and I encourage all companies to start their decarbonisation journey as soon as possible. These new roles by Veolia will help ensure Ireland has a greater pool of talent available to push towards a more circular economy.”

Commenting on the announcement, Donna Marie Masterson, Head of HR at Veolia Ireland, said:

“We’ve seen a major shift in our clients’ mindsets as they look to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their environmental performance. It is timely, given Ireland’s push to reduce emissions by 51%. As we move towards a more circular economy, we’re looking for new recruits from entry level, including apprentices and graduates, to senior level interested in working at the forefront of innovative environmental solutions for businesses and industry.”

Salaries and benefits are competitive. Those interested in applying can find more information on Veolia Ireland’s website.

Recruits will have an opportunity to work across a broad range of environmental projects, from large-scale national developments to more local projects.

Veolia recently completed a major upgrade of, and is now operating, the energy infrastructure at Dublin’s Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to reduce the hospital’s carbon footprint by about 81,000 tonnes, cut imported electricity by 77% and deliver €26 million in guaranteed energy and operational savings.

On a local level, Veolia also works with organisations to implement unique energy and carbon saving solutions. Last year, Veolia worked with a Group Water Scheme, which supplies water to rural properties covering 80km, to introduce a solar energy project which reduces energy costs by 70%.

Veolia’s waste teams help our industrial clients recycle and recover 80% of their waste.