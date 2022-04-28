‘Daily Million’ player in Cork wins €1 million top prize in Thursday’s draw

28 April 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

A Daily Million player in Cork will be celebrating after winning the life-changing amount of €1 million in the 2pm Daily Million draw this afternoon. The National Lottery will reveal further details of the winning store location in the coming days.

The Rebel County player has become the fourth Daily Million top prize winner of the year so far following €1 million wins in Kildare, Dublin and Mayo.

The winning numbers for Thursday’s (28th April) 2pm draw were: 20, 23, 25, 33, 36, 39 and the bonus was 04.

The Cork winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are encouraging all of our Daily Million players in Cork to check their tickets carefully today after a Rebel County player won the top prize of €1 million in this afternoon’s 2pm draw. The winner has taken the title of fourth Daily Million top prize winner of 2022. They have also become the fourth National Lottery millionaire from Cork so far this year. This afternoon’s winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”

Daily Million is one of the lesser known games, not as famous as the Irish Lottery or Euromillions. Daily Millions draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs €1 per play. They draws are electronic.