Clonakilty Town Council history book presented to Cork County Mayor

29 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

West Cork History

On a recent visit to Clonakilty, County Mayor, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, was presented with a copy of the “Clonakilty Town Council 1613 – 2014. A History”, book by the Clonakilty Community Mayor, Anthony McDermott.

The book was a project of Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, initiated by Tomás Tuipéar (well known as a signwriter) and former town council Mayor and then Cathaoirleach of Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage, John Loughnan, in 2012.

Dr. Matthew Potter of the University of Limerick compiled much of the initial information for the publication, but this was added to substantially by Dúchas members Tomás Tuipéar and Michael O’ Mahony who undertook years of important research and sourced many photos for the book.

A limited number of copies of the book were published in December 2021, and are almost sold out.

Also at the presentation, which took place at O’Donovan’s Hotel were members of the Dúchas Sub Committee, back from left: Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin, (former town council and community Mayor) and Tim Feen, (Cathaoirleach Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage). Centre: Tomás Tuipéar and Michael O’ Mahony, historical researchers and contributors to the publication. Unavoidably absent: John Loughnan.