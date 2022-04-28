Bus Éireann employees in Cork attended the An Taisce Clean Coasts Roadshow at Garryvoe Beach #EastCork

28 April 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bus Éireann employees in Cork attended the An Taisce Clean Coasts Roadshow at Garryvoe Beach, Co. Cork

followed by a walking tour around the Ballycotton Bay area with Dr Maxim Kozachenko who spoke about the coastal processes, which shape the landscape of the bay.

Bus Éireann operates the Route 240 service from Parnell Place bus station in Cork city to Ballycotton.

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts art and visual media competition will close for entries this Friday 29 April at 16:00. It is open to people between the ages of 11-19 to help promote the respectful treatment of Cork Harbour’s coastal environments. This is in association with Clean Coasts, Cork County Council and is supported by Bus Éireann. Entries can be submitted by he Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org or email cleancoasts@eeu.antaisce.org