Network Ireland Cork branch May event to focus on work and self-care balance

1 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Network Ireland’s Cork branch will host its May event in Brown Thomas’ flagship Patrick’s Street store in Cork on May 4th from 7-9pm

Peigín Crowley of GROUND Wellbeing will be the keynote speaker for the organisation’s next event which is entitled ‘Balancing work and self-care’.

The event will touch on topics such as ‘Understanding Burnout’ and ‘Understanding True Self-Care’, and will be MC’d by Maura Mackey of Maura Mackey Design.

Speaking ahead of the event, President of Network Cork Maria Desmond extended her thanks to Brown Thomas and Karen Galligan for hosting Network Cork’s May event.

She said: Network Cork has always appreciated a great relationship with Brown Thomas. On behalf of the organisation a special thanks to Karen Galligan for facilitating this event.

Ms Desmond added: I’m very grateful to this month’s speaker Peigin Crowley for sharing her career and business learnings with Network members. It’s great to see a fellow Bishopstown woman doing so well.”

Having spent over 20 years in the world of spa, Peigín Crowley is a wellness curator, and has forged a career creating award-winning spa experiences with a focus on wellbeing at the core of her work.

Having stood at the forefront of the wellness evolution in Ireland for the majority of her design career. Peigin’s portfolio of five-star, award-winning properties include Adare Manor, The Cliff House Hotel, The Merrion, Mount Juliet Estate and The Old Head of Kinsale.

However, a creative aromatherapist at heart, Peigín discovered her true passion lay in developing spa treatments and wellness products. As a result, Ground Wellbeing was born at the kitchen table in 2020 as part of a quest to make wellness and self-care accessible to all.

Peigín says she has been inspired to build a sustainable and simpler life, one that honoured nature and promoted balance and connection and said she was very excited to share her insights at the upcoming Network Cork event.

Ms Crowley added: It is an absolute privilege to be asked by Maria Desmond to speak to the ladies of an organisation that I was once a part of, with friends I know and love – in a venue where my brand GROUND was first born in Dec 2020 with the kind help and support of Karen Galligan of Brown Thomas. How wonderful when things come full circle,” she said.

Tickets for this event are available through the following Eventbrite link : https://networkcorkmay2022.eventbrite.ie/ – at a cost of €20 plus booking fee.

Further information in relation to Network Cork is available on the website – www.networkireland.ie/cork