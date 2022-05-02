15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

SOCIAL PHOTOS: Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel

2 May 2022
Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment


Darius Vainoras, and Elena Demenkova, Carrigtohill, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Aleksandra Vukcevic, Ballyvolane, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Theresa O’Donovan from Doughcloyne, and Rachael Ginnelly, from Achill Island, living in Douglas, Cork, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Kayleigh Cronin, Grenagh, and Mike Forde, Cobh, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Lisa and Michelle Thompson, Douglas, with Aimee Wills, Blackrock, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Event Judges Celebrity Chef Rachid Zaouia; Miss Cork 2019, Sorcha McKeown; Michael Mulcahy, No1 Media Group, and Eimear Byrne O’Connell, Solo Hair Design, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Outgoing Miss Cork, Zoe Hendrick, with Glenn Williamson, Andrea Roche Model Agency, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Outgoing Miss Cork, Zoe Hendrick, with Glenn Williamson, Andrea Roche Model Agency, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Emil Mucha and Aleksandra Drapala, from Poland, living in Cork, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Katie & David Kelleher, Cobh, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork.
Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World.
Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

AREA: CORK CITY, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS
Cork College of FET’s Sullane Centre officially opened in Macroom
Previous Post
Census participants asked to post back forms
Next Post