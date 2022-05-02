SOCIAL PHOTOS: Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel
2 May 2022
Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Entertainment
Darius Vainoras, and Elena Demenkova, Carrigtohill, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Aleksandra Vukcevic, Ballyvolane, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Theresa O’Donovan from Doughcloyne, and Rachael Ginnelly, from Achill Island, living in Douglas, Cork, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Kayleigh Cronin, Grenagh, and Mike Forde, Cobh, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Lisa and Michelle Thompson, Douglas, with Aimee Wills, Blackrock, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Event Judges Celebrity Chef Rachid Zaouia; Miss Cork 2019, Sorcha McKeown; Michael Mulcahy, No1 Media Group, and Eimear Byrne O’Connell, Solo Hair Design, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Outgoing Miss Cork, Zoe Hendrick, with Glenn Williamson, Andrea Roche Model Agency, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Emil Mucha and Aleksandra Drapala, from Poland, living in Cork, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Katie & David Kelleher, Cobh, pictured at the Miss Cork 2022 Grand Final at The Metropole Hotel, in Cork’s Victorian Quarter on Saturday Night, where 22 year old Saoirse O’Shaughnessy from Coachford was crowned Miss Cork. Saoirse will now go on to represent Cork in the Miss Ireland Final later this year, competing for the privilege of representing Ireland at Miss World. Picture: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM PHOTO