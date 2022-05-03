Tour de Munster 2022 Charity Partnership with Down Syndrome Ireland

3 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Details of the charity partnership, that sees the annual 600km Tour de Munster charity cycle once again share the journey with Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches were announced recently.

This will be the 13th successive year that the national charity has been the beneficiary of the popular cycle around the six counties of Munster, which this year is set to take place from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th of August.

Entering its 22nd year, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.9 million for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5 million for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010.

Last year was certainly a year to remember for Tour de Munster, as it raised its largest sum to date for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland – a staggering €522,201.

Funds raised as a result of Tour de Munster play a significant role across each Munster branch of Down Syndrome Ireland who provide a range of vital supports and services to children and adults with Down syndrome and their families.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Sheridan, who established Tour de Munster, said

“The Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland are an extremely worthy beneficiary of the Tour and over the last 13 years of our partnership, we have received a huge amount of support from the six branches and families themselves who benefit from the funds raised. The amazing children and adults who rely on the services provided by their local DSI branches are the reason we put so much hard work in. Over the past 13 years, I have seen many members grow up to become wonderful young adults and to see what they achieve, big or small, spurs us on to keep the pedals spinning.”

Speaking about the Partnership Announcement, Ray Connolly of Down Syndrome Cork and past Tour de Munster participant said, “We are so thankful to Tour de Munster for their commitment to our charity and the help and support that they provide and we appreciate every cent raised. The funds raised have played such an important role in enabling the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland to continue providing therapies and supports to our children and adults with Down syndrome. The Tour has created a fantastic community here in Munster and we can’t wait to cheer on cyclists this August.”

The 2022 tour de Munster will kick off from Cork City on Thursday, August 4th and continues over four days around the six counties of Munster before returning to Cork City on August 7th. .

For more information on the Tour de Munster visit www.tourdemunster.com, find it on Facebook, or follow the tour on Twitter @TourDeMunster.

For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland see www.downsyndrome.ie