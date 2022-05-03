Local Enterprise Awards from Local Enterprise Offices (LEO)
3 May 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
Photos
eigín Crowley, ‘Ground Wellbeing’ who was awarded Local Enterprise Awards from Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) in South Cork. Photo Darragh Kane
