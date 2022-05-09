Best Irish Offline Casinos

9 May 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Gambling has been in the blood of the Irish for hundreds of years. Ireland is one of the top 10 gambling countries. The matter of fact is that in 2021, Irish gamblers wagered more than €10 billion. And according to Forbes, the gambling revenue was overwhelming.

Irish players know exactly what they like to bet on. That’s why they look for the best gaming and sports betting possibilities both online and offline. That has made the best Irish casinos pretty crowded. Of course, you can always find online casinos in Ireland but that doesn’t mean they will be trusted ones. So, let us answer your question about top casinos in Ireland.

Best 5 Land-Based Casinos in Ireland Around 40% of the population in Ireland gambles once in a while. There are more than hundreds of bricks and mortar casinos available out there. Choosing the best one may turn out to be a challenging task. To facilitate the task of choice, below will be given the list of the most popular offline casinos in Ireland, so that you could have the best time there.

Gold Rush Casino

Gold Rush Casino is one of the chain casinos in Ireland that are located in 3 places. This one is in the city center of Cork and the other two are in Dublin. Each of them provides a full-of-life casino experience.

The main focus is on slot machines that come in different shapes and sizes. There are conventional fruit machines and traditional video slots. Hence, this place is perfect for casual players.

Penthouse Casino and Card Club

Looking for the best land-based casino in Ireland? Penthouse Casino and Card club should be on your top list! Despite its name, the establishment isn’t really a penthouse. It is located on the fringes of Dublin in a fast-growing Airside Retail Park. It provides an ideal balance between the size and the location.

The main focus is on the table games. Thirteen iterations of roulette, baccarat, and blackjack are available there at any time. It’s good for serious gamblers as the tables are famous for their high-stakes games.

The Westbury Casino

The Westbury Casino is a slightly remote one. It’s located in a small picturesque town called Malahide, not far from Dublin. The location may seem a bit unusual. Nevertheless, the water bodies adjacent to the casino create an excellent backdrop.

The casino offers three main games: blackjack, poker, and roulette that’s available in both traditional and electronic versions. Blackjack with various bet limits is also popular there. The casino also offers electronic games such as slot machines, electronic baccarat and blackjack, and video poker.

Fitzpatrick’s Casino

Fitzpatrick’s Casino Group is one of the most popular casinos in Ireland. It includes six casinos that offer supreme prizes and the best experiences. The Fitzpatrick’s Casino is situated in the heart of Dublin and attracts pro gamblers from many countries. Read more here.

This casino is certainly good for casual players. There is a wide variety of slot machines as well as the low-stakes roulette boards. This is indeed a good choice for those who are looking for gambling sessions or regular socializing. The Fitzpatrick’s Casino also offers plenty of live games such as blackjack, live roulette, and Texas Hold’em.

Macau Sporting Club

If you are in the city center of Cork and looking for a touch of Vegas, the Macau Casino Club is a must-visit for you. The impressive building is situated just beside a picturesque riverside.

The casino offers access to crap rooms, poker, and high-stake table games. There is also a long chain of slot machines. The restaurant and bar offer delicious food which makes it one of the best casinos for couples who are looking for fun night-outs.

Conclusion

According to the experiences we’ve had in the above mentioned casinos and the surrounding ones, we were able to give you our honest opinion. If it’s time for you to check it out for yourself, take our insider information into account. It will be your gateway to the best playing sessions you’ll ever have in your life!